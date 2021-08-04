Thursday, August 5 at the Olympics

Track and field saw its share of drama: The American men failed to advance to the final of the 4 x 100 relay, extending a long string of failure in an event they used to own.

Triston Casas delivered another homer to lead the US over the Dominican Republic, 3-1, to keep its gold-medal hopes alive. And Breanna Stewart scored 20 of her 23 points in the first half as the US routed the Aussies, 79-55, in the quarterfinals.

It was another eventful day at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment handed Team USA’s Grant Holloway his first loss of the year in the men’s 110-meter hurdles. Holloway settled for silver.

American Ryan Crouser broke his own Olympic record on his way to defending his shot put title.

And Canada’s Andre De Grasse powered past a pair of Americans — Kenny Bednarek and the favorite, Noah Lyles — to finish in 19.62 seconds and take one of the titles that Usain Bolt had owned for the last three Olympics.

Here’s what’s on deck for Thursday:

Baseball: Casas and Team USA will face South Korea at 6 a.m. (USA Network) for a spot in the gold-medal game against Japan. The United States won bronze in 2008, the last time baseball was part of the Olympic program.

Track and field: American Michael Norman has the fourth-fastest time ever in the 400 meters; teammate Michael Cherry will join him in the final (8 a.m., Peacock). Norman looks to be the US’s best chance to make the medal stand, at least on paper. Cherry has the seventh-fastest time in the world this year and will likely need a personal best to medal.

Golf: The third round of the women’s tournament begins at 6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel.

Women’s volleyball: The US pair of Alix Klineman and April Ross advanced to the gold medal match, which tips off at 10:30 p.m. Thursday on NBC. The bronze medal match will air on CNBC at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Women’s basketball: The Americans will take on Serbia with a chance to advance to the gold medal game (12:40 a.m. Friday, NBC). Serbia beat China, 77-70, in the quarterfinals.

