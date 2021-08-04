Track records keep falling in fast Tokyo Olympics

The United States' Sydney McLaughlin smashed the world record and Dalilah Muhammad broke it as well in a sensational American 1-2 finish in the women's 400 hurdles.

A day after the men's 400-meter hurdles staged possibly one of the greatest races ever run, the women put on their own show as one of the Games' most anticipated rivalries lived up to the hype.

TOKYO — The Tokyo Games keep producing some of the fastest moments the world has ever seen on the track.

“Iron sharpening iron," McLaughlin said of her latest showdown with Muhammad. “Every time we step on the track, it's always something fast.”

This race sat on the razor's edge for sure. McLaughlin came from behind after the last hurdle to claim the gold in 51.46 seconds, quicker than the 51.90 mark she set at the Olympic trials when she was the first woman to run under 52. Muhammad's time of 51.58 also would have been a world record.

In this race, however, it was only good enough for second.

Expect these two to set more records between now and Paris in 2024. McLaughlin, 21, and Muhammad, 31, have been trading the record for two years.

Muhammad won the race in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. McLaughlin made the U.S. team but didn't make the final that year.

“I made the mistake in 2016 of letting the atmosphere get to me," McLaughlin said. “Just being able to put the pieces together, I am really grateful.”

In other action on the track at Olympic Stadium, Canada's Andre de Grasse won the 200-meter race five years after finishing second to Usain Bolt. De Grasse won in a national record time of 19.62 seconds, holding off two Americans for the medals.

Kenneth Bednarek won silver in a personal best 19.68 seconds and 2019 world champion Noah Lyles took bronze in 19.74. Erriyon Knighton, the youngest member of the U.S. men’s track team at 17, placed fourth in 19.93.

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir won gold in the 800 meters to stretch his country’s dominance in the event to four consecutive Olympics.