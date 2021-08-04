US men fail to advance to final of 4 x 100 relay

The United States men failed to advance to the final of the 4 x 100 relay in track and field, extending a long string of failure in an event they used to own.

The team of Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker, and Cravon Gillespie finished sixth in the second heat of qualifying, done in by a series of bad exchanges that resulted in a time of 38.10 seconds.