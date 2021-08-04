Vermont’s Elle Purrier St. Pierre advances to 1500m finals; Mass. runners Heather MacLean (1500), Wadeline Jonathas (400) fall short

While Purrier St. Pierre’s time was enough to qualify for the final, her training partner Heather MacLean’s 4:05.33 was not. Maclean, from Peabody, finished 12th in the second semifinal heat.

Purrier St. Pierre finished sixth in her heat and had to anxiously wait for the results of the second semifinal to see if her 4:01.00 would be enough to advance on time in one of the two automatic qualifying spots.

Vermont’s Elle Purrier St. Pierre advanced to 1500-meter finals on Wednesday, but it did not come easy.

Purrier St. Pierre will run in the finals on Friday at 8:50 a.m. on Peacock.

Advertisement

Purrier St. Pierre could become just the second American woman to medal in the 1500 since the women’s event began in 1972; Jennifer Simpson was the first when she won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. But to make the medal stand, Purrier St. Pierre will need a significant personal best. Her best time this year — 3:58.03 — ranks sixth in the world.

Wadeline Jonathas, a UMass Boston alum, missed out on an automatic qualifying spot in her semifinal heat, finishing fourth at 50.51 seconds. That time was not quick enough to advance in one of the other slots, and she will miss the finals in her first Olympics.

Jonathas will likely still compete on the United States 4x400 relay. She anchored the US women’s gold-medal-winning relay at the 2019 world championships. The first round of the women’s 4x400 relay begins on Thursday at 6:25 a.m. on Peacock.

Americans Allyson Felix and Quanera Hayes advanced to finals in the 400, which will be run on Friday at 8:35 a.m.

The most decorated female track and field athlete in Olympic history, Felix is looking for her tenth Olympic medal and first 400-meter gold. She missed out in 2016 by 0.07 seconds after Shaunae Miller dove past her at the line.

Advertisement

Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.