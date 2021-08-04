Watch: How do Olympic reporters get around in Tokyo?

Olympic organizers set up a bus station in a central location — called the media transport mall — in the capital with buses going to-and-from venues. Reporters can also catch buses back to their hotels.

For the first 14 days they were in Tokyo, reporters Gary Washburn and John Powers were banned from using any public transit as part of the requirements for media members to limit exposure to the coronavirus.

How do reporters get around in Japan?

Washburn has been covering basketball for the Globe while in Tokyo, so he’s been using the buses to get to Saitama Super Arena — about an hour’s drive from the Main Press Center.

Cabs are complicated. You have to order one, and you can’t travel with others. While most reporters (including Washburn and Powers) have now been there two weeks and are allowed to take public transportation, vaccination rates are still low. So it’s safer to wait around for the Olympic buses.

That said: If you miss it, you’re out of luck. There’s no choice but to catch the next one.

Washburn takes us behind-the-scenes at the media transport mall:

