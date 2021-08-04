Wednesday, August 4 at the Olympics

In addition, Athing Mu posted an American record time of 1:55.21 to win Olympic gold in the 800 meters, and Massachusetts naive Gabby Thomas won bronze in the 200 meters.

That’s where Sydney McLaughlin broke her world record and won gold in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 51.46 seconds in yet another close victory over rival Dalilah Muhammad.

Many of Tuesday’s highlights came on the track:

And Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah became the first ever woman to win the 100-meter and 200-meter sprint double in back-to-back Olympics, with a gold in Tuesday’s women’s 200-meter final.

That didn’t mean there were other highlights: Tamyra Mensah-Stock became the first American Black woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling. Defending champion Brazil reached the men’s soccer final with a hard-fought semifinal win over Mexico. And Simone Biles earned her seventh Olympic medal and second in Tokyo with a third-place finish in the balance beam final.

Here’s what to look for on Wednesday:

Advertisement

Track and field: New England will be well represented in the women’s 1500 semifinals (6 a.m. Wednesday) by Vermont’s Elle Purrier St. Pierre and Peabody’s Heather MacLean. The top five finishers in the two heats and the next two fastest overall make the finals. Purrier St. Pierre has the sixth-fastest time in the world.

UMass Boston’s Wadeline Jonathas will look to advance to her first Olympic final when she runs in the women’s 400-meter semifinals (6:30 a.m. Wednesday). Nine-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix will also compete in the semifinals.

Americans Emma Coburn, Valerie Constien, and Courtney Frerichs will run in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase final (7 a.m. Wednesday). Coburn holds the American record in the event and won bronze at the 2016 Olympics.

Rudy Winkler and Daniel Haugh will represent the United States in the final for the men’s hammer throw (7:15 a.m. Wednesday). Winkler has the American record and the second-longest throw in the world.

Advertisement

Clayton Murphy is the lone American in the 800-meter final (8:05 a.m. Wednesday). He won bronze at the 2016 Olympics and has the third-fastest time in the world this year.

American Noah Lyles headlines a men’s 200-meter final; with teammates Erriyon Knighton and Kenny Bednarek the US could sweep the medal stand (8:55 a.m. Wednesday). Knighton, a 17-year-old former college football recruit, is the youngest male track athlete to compete for the US since 1964. He broke Usain Bolt’s under-18 and under-20 records in the past two months. Lyles won gold at the World Championships in 2019.

All competitions will be carried live on Peacock.

Women’s beach volleyball: April Ross and Alix Klineman defeated Germany in straight sets and are now two wins away from their first gold medal as a pair. First, they must get past Switzerland (8 p.m. Wednesday, NBC). Ross won silver in London with Jennifer Kessy and bronze in Rio with Kerri Walsh Jennings.

More track and field:

In the evening, NBC and CNBC will continue to carry medal races and semifinals. Will Claye and Donald Scott will represent the United States in the men’s triple jump final (10 p.m. Wednesday). Claye, competing in his third Olympics, has never missed the medal stand, earning silver in 2012 and 2016.

American Ryan Crouser is the heavy favorite in the shot put final (10:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday) He set a new world record at the trials with his 23.37m throw. He’ll compete alongside Joe Kovacs — the pair went one-two in 2016 and are favorites to do so again. Kovacs has the second-longest throw in the world this year.

Advertisement

American Grant Holloway is the gold-medal favorite (10:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday) in the 110-meter hurdles; he is the only man in the world this year to run under 13 seconds. His 12.81 in the prelims at the US trials was just .01 off the world record.

Men’s basketball: The US will face an Australian team that beat them in exhibition in July. A win would send them to their fourth straight Olympic gold-medal game (12:15 a.m. EDT Thursday, Peacock.)

Also watch:

Golf: Round 2 of the women’s tournament begins at 6:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday on Golf Channel.

Marathon swimming: American Jordan Wilimovsky will compete in the finals of the men’s 10km open-water swim (5:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, NBCSN).

Skateboarding: The men’s park final will begin at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday (CNBC).

Women’s water polo: After a 16-5 blowout win over Canada in the quarterfinals, the US women will continue their quest for a third straight gold medal as they take on Russia in the semifinals (2:30 a.m. EDT Thursday, CNBC).

Boxing: American Duke Ragan is one bout away from gold in the featherweight class. He’ll take on Russia’s Albert Batyrgaziev in the final (2:35 a.m. EDT Thursday, no live TV).

Women’s soccer: The US will try to leave Tokyo with a bronze medal as they take on Australia (4 a.m. EDT Thursday, USA Network). A loss would mark the first time they miss out on a medal in the Olympics since women’s soccer was introduced in 1996.

Advertisement

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.