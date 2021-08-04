Wednesday’s Patriots practice report: We’re seeing the best of N’Keal Harry

Things got a little louder Wednesday morning, the seventh practice of Patriots training camp.

N'Keal Harry's agent has requested that the Patriots trade him, but that doesn't seem to be affecting the receiver's performance.

Harry had his best performance of camp — and quite possibly his best practice since the club tapped him with its top pick in 2019.

Harry caught all six of his targets, including a 5-for-5 day on passes from Mac Jones. His other completion came from Cam Newton.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pounder has flashed improved route running and consistently fought for the ball — his hallmark in college. His best play came on a full-extension catch from Newton with J.C. Jackson in coverage. Gunner Olszewski ran over to low-five his fellow receiver after the play.

Receivers coach Mick Lombardi has been impressed with how Harry — whose agent requested a trade in early July — has approached this camp.

“He comes in here and works extremely hard, and I appreciate that,” said Lombardi. “He’s very hard-working.

“You know what? I’m going to come and coach him as hard as I can every day and he’s going to come out here and work hard every day. That’s really all I can ask of him. That’s what he asks of me. He expects me to coach him hard. He’s going to work hard because I coach him hard, and we expect a lot out of him.”

ROLL CALL

Not participating: QB Jarrett Stidham (PUP); TEs Devin Asiasi (COVID-19 reserve list) and Dalton Keene (PUP); OL Ted Karras; DLs Akeem Spence, Chase Winovich (PUP), and Byron Cowart (PUP); LBs Raekwon McMillan, Terez Hall (PUP), and Cameron McGrone (NFI); CB Stephon Gilmore (PUP); and S Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI).

Spence (undisclosed) and McMillan (lower-body injury suffered Tuesday) missed their first practice.

DL Henry Anderson returned after missing one practice with an upper-body ailment suffered Monday.

Rookie DT Christian Barmore, who missed some time at the end of Tuesday’s practice as trainers checked out his ankles, was a full go.

Asiasi was again among a number of players — including Gilmore, Winovich, Cowart, Karras, and McGrone — who continued to rehab on the lower field.

INJURIES: WR Devin Ross appeared to have his hamstring grab while running a sideline route against Jonathan Jones, who ended up with an interception. Ross missed the rest of practice.

DRESS CODE: Helmets and shells.

TOP PLAYS

▪ Harry’s play (see above) was the best of the best.

▪ Jones threw a terrific deep post strike to Olszewski, who lulled Myles Bryant into thinking he was going to cut in before bursting toward the sideline and hauling in the pass.

▪ Newton hit Kendrick Bourne on a sideline route that Bourne had to sky for and outmuscle Jackson to corral. It drew one of the biggest crowd reactions, as it happened right in front of the side bleachers.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ Bill Belichick did some hands-on coaching with the punt-return team early on. He coached special teams early in his career in Detroit, Denver, and New York.

▪ Belichick also spent time chatting with Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin, a New Hampshire native and a two-time NCAA champion.

▪ QB Brian Hoyer was 4 for 6 in competitive action and was picked off by Jonathan Jones.

▪ Jake Dolegala throws a really nice, tight spiral. The fourth-string QB went 3 for 3 in full-team reps, with completions to Tre Nixon, Isaiah Zuber, and Olszewski.

▪ Jackson and Adrian Colbert also had interceptions.

▪ LT Isaiah Wynn had to run a penalty lap after he was called for a false start.

▪ Game officials were on hand for the second straight practice. They mostly kept the laundry in their pockets, and we can only hope that trend continues throughout 2021.

▪ Josh McDaniels held a late throwing session for the QBs following the running of the hills, which normally signals the end of the day.

▪ As he always does, Deatrich Wise Jr. stayed well after practice to work on his pass-rush moves. OL Mike Onwenu and Will Sherman helped him out.

▪ Nixon caught lots of extra balls following the conditioning run.

▪ Newton and Bourne showed off some dance moves during the stretching and jogging period.

▪ “Sympathy for the Devil” by the Rolling Stones, “Go” by Pearl Jam, and a live version of “Code of Silence,’’ by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (a personal favorite) were among the music that blared during live action to simulate crowd noise.

▪ Brandon Bolden’s Air Jordan basketball-like cleats are sweet. I think the kids would say they drip.

▪ Fans sang “Happy Birthday” to Bourne, who turned 26.

UP NEXT

▪ Thursday: Practice, 9:45 a.m. (open to the public).

▪ Friday: In-stadium practice, 6 p.m. (open to season ticket-holders and Foxborough residents).

