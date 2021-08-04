Wednesday’s Patriots QB watch: Mac Jones bounces back with a solid day

“He’s good at getting yelled at,” said McDaniels. “But they all are right now. He probably thinks his name is not Mac sometimes. This is rookies in training camp. There’s going be some good plays and then there’s going be some plays that they don’t look anything like what we talked about last night in the meeting.

The Patriots offensive coordinator smiled when asked the $64,000 question following Wednesday’s training camp practice: Where does rookie quarterback Mac Jones stand with regard to his knowledge of the offense and ability to correct mistakes.

“The good thing about this part of our year as coaches is you can walk off the field feeling [bad] about what you did. But ultimately, it gives you an opportunity to get better in the meeting room. When we watch the film, I feel like whether it was a good play and we reinforce it or a bad play and we correct it, there’s an opportunity presented to the players to get better.’’

Jones definitely got better on the seventh day of camp, shaking off a shaky Tuesday outing and bouncing back with a solid performance.

The rookie had one three-pass stretch in his final full-team competitive drill that looked ugly, but it wasn’t all his fault.

He was picked by Devin McCourty after a throw bounced off Jonnu Smith’s hands, with the safety running it all the way back. His next pass was an overthrow to Tre Nixon that ended up in D’Angelo Ross’s hands, though there was some debate among observers whether Ross got his mitts on it before it hit the ground. Jones then tried to squeeze his next pass to running back J.J. Taylor but it was broken up by Myles Bryant.

Following that hiccup, Jones delivered one of his best chucks of the summer, hitting Gunner Olszewski (who gained a step on Bryant) on a deep post route that went more than 50 yards.

Jones, who plays with confidence, was 17 of 23 with a pair of drops.

Cam Newton went 7 of 13 with a pair of interceptions. He had a particularly rough patch during a seven-on-seven period that began with a J.C. Jackson pick and a Jackson pass breakup; both throws were intended for Jakobi Meyers. Newton also was picked by Adrian Colbert during a full-team session that was played at less than full tempo.

The statistics are unofficial and, according to McDaniels, the numbers don’t mean a great deal right now.

“It’s more about the process, I think,” he said. “Right now, everybody is in a learning phase. To me, what we’re trying to focus on is everybody getting enough reps at the core foundational things in our offense.

“When we’re charting, I’m not charting — I mean, I know how many completions and incompletions we have because I am an offensive coach — but that’s really not the important part for me right now. The important part for me is, are we improving in our protection identification? Are we improving in our blitz pickup? Are we improving in our route techniques?”

Could McDaniels ever envision a scenario in which Newton and Jones are rotated depending on matchups?

“I’ve never done that, really,” he said. “We haven’t even gotten close to that conversation, so I’m not sure about that.”

McDaniels added that he was unsure whether Newton, an 11-year veteran, would be on board with such a plan.

“I don’t know that,” he said, “and again, I think the goal is to get all of them to improve, get close, let them compete, and eventually Bill [Belichick] will make a decision on what’s the best thing for the team.”

Jim McBride