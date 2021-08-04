fb-pixel Skip to main content
World champion Grant Holloway of US denied in 110-meter hurdles at Olympics

By Associated PressUpdated August 4, 2021, 1 hour ago
Hansle Parchment of Jamaica (center) celebrated winning the gold medal in the men's 110-meter hurdles ahead of Grant Holloway of the US (right, silver) and Ronald Levy of Jamaica (bronze).Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Hansle Parchment of Jamaica won gold medal in the 110-meter hurdles at the Olympics by overtaking American Grant Holloway right near the end on Thursday.

Holloway, the world champion, was in front through nine out of the 10 hurdles but suddenly faded on the last. Parchment blew past him to add an Olympic gold to the bronze medal he won at the 2012 London Games.

Parchment won in his season’s best time of 13.04 seconds.

Holloway took silver in 13.09 and another Jamaican, Ronald Levy, had the bronze in 13.10 seconds.

