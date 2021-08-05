Dine on fresh, appealing food at Pho Viet’s new storefront near BU

Why For fresh tasting home-style Vietnamese food with some Chinese and Thai influences. Sit outside while the trolleys roll along only steps away.

Where to Pho Viet’s on Commonwealth Avenue, quite close to the Super 88 food court , where the Tran family opened its first Vietnamese restaurant.

The Back Story From its start in Super 88 in 2006, Pho Viet’s expanded to Newton Center in 2019, later closed the original location, and in February opened the new spot near Boston University in a space that had been Taqueria El Barrio (which moved to Time Out Market Boston). The new storefront is run by Thanh Tran, son of the original owners, and his wife, Jenn Tin. Thanh’s sister, Kelly Tran, is managing Newton Center. Cooks from the original crew at Super 88 are now at the new Comm Ave place.

Advertisement

What to Eat Fresh spring rolls stuffed with shrimp, rice noodles, and mint are light and crunchy. Bun, which is a rice vermicelli bowl, comes topped with bean sprouts, shredded lettuce, and many kinds of protein. The banh mi sandwich is plump with exceptionally crisp bread. A splendid dish called New Saigon Noodles, rice noodles tossed with shrimp and chicken, turns out to be the family’s riff on pad Thai (Thanh’s grandmother was a refugee in Thailand, where she learned it). When the weather cools, slurp a giant bowl of the traditional noodle soup pho (pronounced fuh), which comes in a big black plastic bowl on a lime green tray with a plate of bean sprouts, chiles, Asian basil, and lime to season the broth.

Pho Viet's New Saigon Noodles with shrimp and chicken. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

What to Drink Fruit smoothies, bubble tea, chai seed drink, iced lime tea, hot espresso with condensed milk, and more.

The Takeaway You order at the register from the gracious Jenn Tin and a runner gets your dinner to your table. Tin seems to be adept at juggling many things at once and sets the tone for this sweet spot with the most appealing food. Every item is generous, garnished with lots of crisp vegetables. Noodles are just right and a bowl of pho (start with chicken rice if you’re new to it) is a lot to get through but you’ll feel grand and well nourished. 1022 Commonwealth Ave., Brookline, 617-562-8828, www.phoviets.com

Advertisement

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.