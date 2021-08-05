During a weekend of breaking battles, Boston’s Floor Lords put on a 40th anniversary show

Fans of breaking, a.k.a. breakdancing, are in for a monster weekend at Big Night Live, next to TD Garden, with three free events. The lineup is anchored by the Boston regional qualifier of international breaking competition Red Bull BC One on Saturday night. For the bracket-style tournament, 16 b-boys and eight b-girls take turns cyphering — that’s dancing in the middle of a circle — until winners in each category are chosen to compete with winners from New York, Los Angeles, and Houston in the national final in Orlando. For the really ambitious, the Red Bull BC One All Stars are hosting a breaking workshop Friday night that is open to the public.

However, the capper for long-time fans in Greater Boston may be Sunday’s grand finale, from 3 to 9 p.m., the 40th anniversary celebration of Boston’s esteemed breaking crew, the Floor Lords. The event features live rap and exhibition battles, including dancers from New York, Hawaii, Philadelphia, and Houston, with a special focus on talented younger breakers. “We want to get shine on the kids, get them some recognition — crowds love to see amazing kids dance,” says Floor Lords president Alex Diaz (B-boy El Nino). He should know — he’s been breaking with the crew since he was 6 years old. Diaz will host the event along with his uncle, Floor Lords founder and long-time guiding light Lino “Leanskee” Delgado.

Delgado started the group in 1981, merging two groups of breakers into one powerhouse crew. In the early years, the dancers did street shows to make money, then started traveling to compete with other crews in New York and Rhode Island, which led to performing in night clubs and eventually the crew’s own theatrical show, “Floor Lore.”

Along the way, the group helped propel hip-hop culture’s growth in Boston and became committed to sharing their knowledge and positive spirit with aspiring youth of all ages. For years, Delgado ran after-school programs at the Strand Theatre and other locations around Dorchester as a way to use dance to foster creativity and help kids direct their energy — as Diaz says, “teaching kids to use their talent to stay out of trouble.” Floor Lords members have performed with the likes of Run-DMC, Madonna, and J. Lo, and made appearances in films, including “Krush Groove,” “Step Up 3D,” and “In the Heights.” The crew even collaborated with Saucony on an official breakdance sneaker.

“The Floor Lords uplifted the foundation of all the elements of hip-hop culture, leading the way not just through movement and dance but [through] youth work and upholding the community of the arts,” says David “Mecca” Crump, whose Mecca Lab, LLC helps form and support a range of community collaboratives. He established the Floor Lords’ nonprofit status and worked with the group from 2002 to 2008.

“I watched Lino mentor people for years,” Crump says. “It’s rare to meet people with the desire and drive to give back to the community, and if you know what it’s like to work at the grass-roots level — you have to fight and claw and struggle — and Lino did it with such grace and respect for the art. And he pushed me to be better. I don’t think I’d be where I am in my life without Lino. He was a life-changer, and he had that effect on so many people. Alex is a prime example of what Lino has given the community. I watched him grow into a man, and his work ethic is incredible. He’s won the world championships and his attitude is always humble and graceful like his uncle. He’s definitely taking it to the next generation.”

Diaz, 31, has led the Floor Lords for four years, since Delgado moved to Hawaii. Diaz recalls his own early days as a rambunctious child in the crew. “I was one of those super energetic kids and breaking became an outlet,” he says. “It challenged me and built my confidence. Our main practice spot was the Hennigan School in JP. A lot of kids in the neighborhood would see us practice and come in and start learning from us, so essentially for years, we were teaching for free. Kids started coming from the Heath Street projects, then from all over Boston. That’s how we grew members.”

And some of those members never really left. Diaz says Floor Lords is less a crew than a big multigenerational family, with a current core group of 13 active performers ranging in age from 10 to Delgado’s generation. “We kinda have a saying, ‘Once a Floor Lord, always a Floor Lord,’” Diaz says. And some of those talented performers are already looking toward 2024, when breaking becomes an official Olympic event.

Locally, the Floor Lords are looking forward to their next major move — opening a school in Harvard Square at the Lutheran Church on Winthrop Street. Delgado says it has been a dream for many years.

“I’m proud to be one of the people to have helped keep this group together for so long. Four decades is a long time and a lot of hard work trying to keep dancers motivated. I’m even happier for Alex to take this legacy to the next level. To watch him grow and to take his gift as a dancer and teacher to the younger generation will be so great, plus have much more potential to share the positive influence that he brings.”

Diaz adds simply, “This is what we do. This is what we love.”

Register for Saturday’s competition by searching Red Bull BC One Cypher Boston on Eventbrite.com. Masks and vaccine cards or negative COVID tests required. For more info on the Floor Lords’ event on Sunday, visit https://myudef.org/event/1354.





