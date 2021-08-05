Las Vegas is a lot more than 60 miles away

One might find this resemblance to those comedies comforting, because the show takes place in the period before and after the 2020 election and when the pandemic was surging. Oddly, the show almost makes you forget how awful that time was (not that it has improved much), defusing the angst and chaos and emphasizing the comedy and absurdity. All in all, it’s an endearing, hilarious and therapeutic diversion.

With its kooky characters, oddball incidents, wacky details, and cutout asides from its subjects, the six-part HBO docuseries “ Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump ” could pass for a smart knockoff of “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” or a Christopher Guest mockumentary. It’s about a locally owned television station in the Nevada town of the title. The series’ executive producers are Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato (no director is credited).

Vern Van Winkle, owner of KPVM, in "Small Town News." HBO

The owner of the station, for example, may be the most benevolent and least confrontational Trump supporter in America. Sixty-something Vern Van Winkle founded KPVM with his wife, Ronda , an aspiring singer-songwriter, about 20 years ago; and his passion for its success informs his political inclinations. He believes only Trump can keep the economy intact and a switch to Biden would bankrupt him and destroy his dream of building an antenna and expanding the station’s range to the 3 million viewers in the Las Vegas market (Pahrump is about 60 miles from the city). Worse, it would deprive his employees of their jobs, some of whom have been with him from the beginning and all of whom he regards as family — with him as the protective patriarch.

The staff regard Van Winkle affectionately too, though sometimes with the rolled eyeballs and whispered gibes of a tolerant irony. They include Deanna, who is chief anchorperson, news director, and the heartbeat of the station. Tough, sardonic, and quietly maternal, she is less concerned with Vern’s politics than with finding a news editor who doesn’t quit suddenly, leaving her in the lurch. As you might expect in a town whose name sounds like a clearing throat or a digestive indiscretion, and where the station sits like an abandoned rest stop on a highway through an empty desert, there is not much to keep anyone with any ambition or a low tolerance for aggravation at the station.

We meet the current news editor in the first episode, “Our Top Story,” where he confides to the camera how much he loves the place and plans to never leave. Shortly afterward he runs out of a conference room in a fury about something that nobody seems to know anything about and is never seen again. Other employees come and go in the second episode, “Quitting Season,” driving Deanna to the brink. Meanwhile the pandemic has put Vern’s plans for expansion on hold.

Fortunately some new hires pay off. Missey and her husband, John, have just arrived from Alaska and seem a good fit. Missey does, anyway. She’s polished and professional as she joins Deanna and the co-anchor, the young and ebullient Eunette (”I have a resting smile face,” she says), as they report on stories about donkey basketball and celebrity resident Heidi Fleiss’s three missing macaws. Jovial John at first does the weather with too much verve, lunging toward the camera as he makes a point or serves up a questionable riposte. But he proves invaluable as he starts filling other roles at the station, such as hosting the “Save a Pet” program at the local animal shelter, which he does with the aplomb of Fred Willard in Guest’s “Best in Show” (2000).

From left: Missey Kohler, Deanna O’Donnell, John Kohler, Vern Van Winkle, Eunette Gentry, and Ronda Van Winkle in "Small Town News." Gilles Mingasson/HBO

Vern’s politics resurface in the next episode, “Pahrump Gets Trumped,” when the president’s sons Eric and Don Jr. pay Pahrump the honor of a visit. Vern covers the rally himself with ardent enthusiasm, but he is stunned and angered when Don Jr. blows off an interview. Nonetheless he plans to bring a Trump point of view to the ambitious election night coverage that is being planned in “Trunk or Treat,” the fourth episode, and vows to shut down the station if his candidate loses.

In the next episode, “Electile Dysfunction,” the election proves disastrous for Vern — both its outcome and the station’s earnest, comically inept, and mishap-prone coverage (it’s reminiscent of the deadpan, disastrous live news program in Corneliu Porumboiu’s 2006 black comedy, “12:08 East of Bucharest”). Will Vern follow up on his vow to terminate the station because his candidate lost? Will he insist that the election was stolen and fight on with the other Trump diehards?

The title of the last episode, “Vegas or Bust,” suggests otherwise. Plus, if you check the KPVM website you will find a notice that the station is looking for a new news editor. It pays $10-$13 an hour and offers medical insurance. And maybe a chance to appear in a documentary series if HBO wisely decides on a sequel.

