What’s happening in the arts world

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK The Boston teen heartthrobs turned adult floor-fillers stage a homecoming show, complete with high-energy hits and synchronized dance moves, on the city’s grandest stage. With Bell Biv DeVoe, whose three members know something about being in Boston-based boy bands thanks to their time in NKOTB forefathers New Edition. Aug. 6, 5:30 p.m. (doors). Fenway Park. redsox.com/concerts

PVRIS Led by Lynn Gunn, this Lowell-based alt-pop outfit has shape-shifted since its formation in 2012. Last year they released “Use Me,” on which Gunn took the lead on songwriting and played guitar, drums, and bass in addition to singing; their latest single, “Monster,” showcases Gunn’s forceful wail while marrying glossy synthpop with harsh, scraping sonics. Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m. (doors). House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

CITY LIGHTS This showcase of locally grown R&B is a triple bill made up of the neo-funk outfit Other Than Boston, the glitched-vocal crooner Treva Holmes (who released a new album, “Head Above Water,” in May), and the smooth soul singer Teddy Maurice. Aug. 12, 8 p.m. O’Brien’s Pub, 3 Harvard Ave., Allston. 617-782-6245, obrienspubboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk & World

THE STACKING STONES BAND This local outfit describes what they do as a dovetail of “alt-country and folk-rock styles that grew out of vintage American music.” In other words, it’s their own take on Americana, one that finds a little room for some funky soul-jazz as well. Aug. 6, 10 p.m. No cover. Plough and Stars, 912 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-576-0032, www.ploughandstars.com

TOM RUSH The New England folk icon is an inveterate road warrior, and he is now not bringing that proclivity to an end with what he has labeled his “first annual farewell tour.” Who does he think he is, Cher? He’ll be accompanied by Matt Nakoa. Aug. 6-7, 8 p.m. $50. TCAN, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org

BILLY STRINGS LEVITATES The multi-instrumental wunderkind, who was so precocious a player as a youngster that his aunt dubbed him with the name that he performs under, brings his bluegrass-rooted music to a rebooted Levitate Music Festival this Sunday. A mix of local and national acts, including Saturday headliner Grace Potter, will also perform. Aug. 7-8, 2 p.m. $79 (single day), $119 (weekend). Marshfield Fairgrounds, 140 Main St., Marshfield. www.levitatemusicfestival.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

THE SAMBA JAZZ PROJECT Trombonist, educator, and Arlington Jazz impresario Dan Fox leads this Brazilian jazz ensemble featuring accomplished drummer and Rio native Rafael Barata. With superb pianist Alexei Tsiganov and Oscar Stagnaro, who literally wrote the book on Latin bass playing. Donations will benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Aug. 7, 9 p.m. Free (donations encouraged). Town Tavern, 201 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington. 617-909-7776, www.arlingtonjazz.org

ONSET BLUES FESTIVAL The 28th-anniversary edition of this outdoor blues bash features Gil David Correia Band, Bag Full of Blues, G & Friends, and the Born Yesterday Blues Band. Admission includes entry in both a 50/50 raffle and a guitar raffle. Aug. 8, noon to 9 p.m. $5-$60. Onset VFW Pavilion, 4 Gibbs Ball Park Road, East Wareham. 508-725-2657, www.onsetbay.org

MAR FAYOS PROJECT Berklee Summer in the City concert series presents the Barcelona-born singer whose music fuses jazz with her Latin and Mediterranean roots plus tinges of pop and soul. Aug. 11, 11:30 a.m. Free. Cambridge Discovery Park, 20 Acorn Park Drive, Cambridge. https://college.berklee.edu/events/summer

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

Conductor Karina Canellakis makes her BSO debut in a concert featuring Yo-Yo Ma. Courtesy BSO

TANGLEWOOD This weekend the Shed welcomes the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra featuring Branford Marsalis (Aug. 6). Then, elder statesman conductor Herbert Blomstedt leads the BSO for an all-Beethoven program featuring Joshua Bell (Aug. 7) and conductor Karina Canellakis makes her BSO debut with a full house almost guaranteed; this tends to happen when Yo-Yo Ma is the soloist (Aug. 8). Lenox. www.tanglewood.org

CAPE COD CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL Now in its 42nd year, this festival continues to offer summer music to visitors and year-rounders at venues all around the Cape. This week contains the bulk of the festival’s events: First, the Escher Quartet and Two Jons (these being Jon Manasse and Jon Nakamatsu, a clarinetist and pianist respectively as well as the festival’s artistic directors) in Wellfleet (Aug. 6). Then there’s the same quartet with pianist Brian Zeger in Cotuit (Aug. 10). Imani Winds finishes out the week with a free family concert in Eastham (Aug. 12) and a program including the music of Valerie Coleman, Reena Esmail, and Ruth Crawford Seeger in Wellfleet (Aug. 13). Masks required for indoor performances. www.capecodchambermusic.org

BOSTON LANDMARKS ORCHESTRA The summer orchestra teams up with a cavalcade of dancers from local companies including Urbanity Dance and Boston Ballet II for a free “Music and Healing” concert. On the program are Duke Ellington’s “The River,” Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, and more. Aug. 11, 7 p.m., weather permitting. DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade. www.landmarksorchestra.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

THE TEMPEST Director Steven Maler has enlisted a topnotch cast for a thoroughly accessible production that reflects both the populist mission underlying the Free Shakespeare on the Common series and the deep talent pool Maler has developed over the years. An impressive addition this summer is Boston Ballet principal dancer John Lam, as the spirit Ariel. But the vital core of this “Tempest” is John Douglas Thompson as Prospero, the deposed duke turned island sorcerer. There is deep satisfaction, even joy, in watching a great actor like Thompson bring distinctive shadings and a sense of fresh discovery to a much-performed role. Through Aug. 8. Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. On Boston Common. Performances free, as usual, but advance registration is recommended. Information at www.commshakes.org

OUR TOWN Peterborough, N.H., may have served as the inspiration for the fictional Grover’s Corners in Thornton Wilder’s classic play about everyday life, love, and death in a small town, and Peterborough Players first performed “Our Town” in a 1940 production on which Wilder himself consulted. Since then, it has become the company’s most frequently produced play. Now the Players are performing “Our Town” outdoors in downtown Peterborough, featuring Gordon Clapp (”NYPD Blue,” “Mare of Easttown”) as the Stage Manager. Through Aug. 15. 603-924-7585, www.peterboroughplayers.org

DINDIN The always inventive playwright-actress Brenda Withers will join Jonathan Fielding, Stacy Fischer, and Robert Kropf in the cast for the premiere of her drama, which is described as “a meditation on predators, prey, and the insatiable appetite of a killer instinct,” revealed at a dinner among an affluent couple and a pair of single friends where tensions escalate. Aug. 11-Sept. 5. Harbor Stage Company, Wellfleet. www.harborstage.org, 508-514-1763

DON AUCOIN





Dance

LATASHA BARNES PRESENTS THE JAZZ CONTINUUM For the world premiere presentation of this second installment of the series, the award-winning Barnes has assembled an impressive slate of dancers and musicians to showcase the energy and power of jazz dance and Lindy Hop. As they explore how the dance forms are being revitalized for the future, the cast highlights the influence on their own personal artistic journeys. Aug. 11-15. $45. Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival Leir Outdoor Stage, Becket. www.jacobspillow.org

The Chinese Folk Art Workshop will perform at Regis College. YUN THWAITS

ETERNITY 2021 Expect brilliant lights, colorful costumes, and spirited dancing as the talented young performers of the Chinese Folk Art Workshop present their annual celebration of Asian culture at Regis College. And don’t be surprised if a giant writhing dragon makes an appearance. Aug. 7, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $15. Regis College’s Casey Theatre, Weston. http://cfawboston.org/upcoming-events

PAUL TAYLOR DANCE COMPANY As part of the troupe’s three-week residency at PS21, they are reconstructing Kurt Jooss’s powerful 1932 masterpiece “The Green Table,” set to a score for two pianos by Fritz Cohen, which will be performed live. The roughly one-hour, no intermission outdoor performance opens with Taylor’s luminous “Aureole,” set to the music of Handel. Aug. 7. $50 each, sold in pods of two or four. PS21, Chatham, N.Y. www.ps21chatham.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

Carlos Garaicoa’s "Partitura" returns to Peabody Essex. Courtesy Peabody Essex Museum

CARLOS GARAICOA: PARTITURA In a year of shows cut short, it might have been a record: Cuban artist Carlos Garaicoa’s immersive film and music installation at Peabody Essex Museum ran for only four days before COVID shutdowns closed it for good. But “Partitura,” a symphony of the street that virtually combines gifted buskers from Madrid and Bilbao, made its comeback this week with the artist himself the inaugural recipient of the museum’s $25,000 PEM Prize for work that connects creativity and civic engagement. Through Feb. 6. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

NEW LIGHT: ENCOUNTERS AND CONNECTIONS A museum-wide intervention, this show pairs 21 historical artworks, some millennia old, with contemporary pieces by Boston-area artists including Lavaughan Jenkins, Alison Croney Moses, Eben Haines, Stephen Hamilton, and Tomashi Jackson. Through Feb. 6. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

MURRAY WHYTE

Lauren Mabry's “Glazescape (Double White),” from 2021. John Polak/Courtesy Ferrin Contemporary

MELTING POINT Ferrin Contemporary teams up with New York’s Heller Gallery for this exhibition of glass and ceramic works, featuring artists who melt and re-form their materials to explore bigger questions about social justice, life during a pandemic, and, of course, climate change. The art was all made in 2020 or 2021, and reflects the heat rising, in one way or another, in this stressful time. Through Sept. 25. Ferrin Contemporary, 1315 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-346-4004, www.ferrincontemporary.com

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

THE NASTY SHOW If you like your comedy a bit on the foul side, this is the show for you. Lenny Clarke, Jackie “The Jokeman” Martling, and Christine Hurley present their nastiest bits for two nights at Giggles. Aug. 6-7, 8:30 p.m. Giggles Comedy Club, 517 Broadway, Saugus. 781-233-9950, www.princerestaurant.com/giggles-events

JIMMY DUNN & FRIENDS Dunn is expecting some Blockheads at this early show, the day after NKOTB play Fenway Park (he played Joey McIntyre’s brother on the sitcom “The McCarthys”). The role of “& Friends” will be played by Andrew Della Volpe and Dan Crohn. Aug. 7, 5 p.m. $20. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

KATHE FARRIS Seeing a stand-up show might constitute a big night out for some, but for Boston comic Farris? “A big night out for me?” she says. “In. Solving already-solved ‘Dateline’ mystery murders while drinking alone and pretending to fold laundry.” Aug. 7, 8 p.m. $20. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 200 Warrenton St. www.nickscomedystop.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

BERKSHIRE BUSK Family day includes many spectacles such as stilt walking with Birkcirque, a drum circle, and a closing act by Roger the Jester. The first 100 children to arrive will receive a special goodie bag along with the festivities. Aug. 7, 1:15-4:30 p.m. Free. Gazebo & Giggle Park, Downtown Great Barrington. www.berkshirebusk.com

YANKEE HOMECOMING PARADE To wrap up Newburyport’s Yankee Homecoming Week, watch floats roll down High Street in this fun-filled celebration. The parade raises money for the Jimmy Fund and includes bands, performances, and much more. Aug. 8, noon. Free. Starts at Moseley Avenue and Ferry Road in Newburyport. Ends at State Street. yankeehomecoming.com

REVERE BEACH SAND SCULPTING FESTIVAL Hit the beach for Massachussetts’ largest free event to marvel over sandcastles and sand sculptures galore. Due to increased traffic volume, it is recommended to access the festival by the MBTA Blue Line to the Revere Beach and Wonderland stops. Through Aug. 8, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Free. 300 Ocean Ave., Revere Beach. Internationalsandsculptingfestival.com

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD SCREENING In this outdoor movie screening, enjoy a film under the stars about the inhabitants of Berk and their flying friends. No pre-registration is required, and all shows begin at dusk. Aug. 9, 7:45-9 p.m. Free. Pinebank Promontory at Jamaica Pond. emeraldnecklace.org

RIANA BUCHMAN















