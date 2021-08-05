A winning serve by John McEnroe in ‘Never Have I Ever’

By the time “Never Have I Ever” wraps up its run — and please, let that day not be any time soon — this smart, funny, big-hearted Netflix series just might rank with coming-of-age classics like “Freaks & Geeks,” “My So-Called Life,” “The Wonder Years,” and “Malcolm in the Middle.”

Temperamental tennis great John McEnroe provides voice-overs for the main character's thoughts in the coming-of-age Netflix series “Never Have I Ever.”

If that is indeed posterity’s verdict, a key factor on the scales just might be … John McEnroe?

Yes, John McEnroe.

I couldn’t stand McEnroe when he was a tennis champion. The petulance. The incessant scowl. The constant yapping at the umpires when a line call didn’t go his way (”You cannot be serious!”). The lack of sportsmanship and basic maturity. I thought McEnroe was the living embodiment of an athlete with big-league talent and a bush-league temperament.

But I find his voice-overs in “Never Have I Ever” sort of priceless.

Co-created by Mindy Kaling and partly based on the Cambridge native’s upbringing, “Never Have I Ever” revolves around an Indian-American teenager, Devi Vishwakumar, played by the wonderful Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Having the 62-year-old McEnroe voice Devi’s inner thoughts could scarcely seem more incongruous. Yet, weirdly, his mournful, curmudgeonly foghorn of a voice adds an ingredient as vital to the show’s tone and texture as Daniel Stern’s ruefully nostalgic narrations were in “The Wonder Years” as the adult Kevin.

To be clear, Ramakrishnan and the rest of the stellar cast of “Never Have I Ever” are the principal reasons it’s as good as it is, along with the show’s stellar writing and innovative direction. But McEnroe’s voice-overs give the series a distinctive twist, keeping us alert for when he’ll chime in next with a mordant remark.

Devi’s father has recently died, and she is processing her grief while trying to get her life into some kind of balance, including her relationship with her dermatologist mother, Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar (Poorna Jagannathan). Much of the series is about Devi navigating the choppy waters of adolescence, ranging from friendship to family to studies to romance.

That last one is thorny: Devi spends a lot of time trying to choose between brainy soulmate/nemesis Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) and hitherto unattainable hunk Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). Enmeshed in romantic tribulations of their own are Devi’s two best friends, Fabiola Torres (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young), as well as Devi’s older cousin, Kamala (Richa Moorjani), who lives with Devi and her mother.

McEnroe weighs in, amusingly, on all of it. Sometimes he speaks as an observer of the behavior by Devi or one of her friends. (“Uh-oh! Someone’s having an epiphany!”). Occasionally he goes full meta (”Like me and the Australian Open of 1990, Devi was asked to leave … her school.”)

But mostly McEnroe’s function is to communicate Devi’s in-the-moment reactions to her family life and the social complications of high school and, more broadly, her point of view. It amounts to an interior monologue, but delivered in the third person.

So when Devi spots Ben with a new girl, McEnroe blurts out: “Damn it, they’re bantering! That was Ben and Devi’s thing! It was time for Devi to put these two lovebirds on the endangered species list.”

And when Paxton makes an overture toward her, McEnroe-as-Devi exclaims in surprise: “Oh, damn. Did this hunk of beef just say he liked spending time together?”

It shouldn’t work but somehow does. In fact, McEnroe’s work on “Never Have I Ever” is almost enough to make me forgive him all those tantrums.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stars as Devi Vishwakumar in "Never Have I Ever." Isabella B. Vosmikova/Netflix

