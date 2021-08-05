Amazon delays return-to-office plan until January on virus surge

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon says corporate employees won’t have to return to the office regularly until January, becoming the latest big company to postpone its resumption of regular work habits as Covid-19 infections from the delta variant surge in the US

The largest online retailer told employees in an email on Thursday that they should plan to begin coming in to offices the week of Jan. 3. Amazon had previously said its office workers in the US and several other countries should resume their jobs mostly on-site beginning the week of Sept. 7. The postponement was reported earlier by GeekWire.

Amazon employs more than 75,000 people in the Seattle area, most of whom work in the corporate headquarters complex in Seattle and in nearby Bellevue. The company also has major offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Boston, the Los Angeles area, and the site of its new campus under construction near Washington, D.C.