Moderna says its COVID vaccine remains effective after six months

“We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93 percent through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant,” said Moderna’s chief executive, Stephane Bancel.

The results indicated that the messenger RNA vaccine’s efficacy barely declined from its peak of 94 percent, Moderna said in a statement before its second-quarter earnings call.

Moderna’s vaccine for COVID-19 remained 93 percent effective six months after people received the second shot, the Cambridge company said Thursday, although the data was totaled before the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Advertisement

The data has yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal and the company didn’t share other results, other than to say the data collection ended in March, before the Delta variant emerged.

The efficacy of a similar mRNA vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech fell from 96 percent to 84 percent over six months, according to data released last Wednesday, a decline that could bolster Pfizer’s case that a third dose will eventually be needed. That data collection also ended before the emergence of Delta.

All three of Moderna’s booster-shot candidates produced “robust antibody responses” against Delta and other variants of concern in a mid-stage clinical trial, Moderna said. The boosters are being tested at a 50-microgram dose, half of what is used in the current shot. That data has been submitted to a journal for publication.

Moderna, which reported its first profit in its 11-year history earlier this year, had net income of almost $2.8 billion in the quarter ending June 30 on revenue of $4.4 billion, almost all of it from its COVID-19 shot. Diluted earnings per share of $6.46 surpassed analysts’ expectations.

















Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.