Wayfair revenue dips as consumers shift toward pre-pandemic habits

Niraj Shah, the company’s chief executive officer, said the company earnings came in “slightly differently” than expected, and noted how pandemic-fueled spending on home goods last year led to daunting financial targets for Wayfair to meet.

The company, which employs roughly 16,000 people and is based in Copley Square, reported $3.86 billion in revenue for its second quarter, down 10.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Wayfair, the Boston-based online furniture seller, reported on Thursday less than expected revenue for its second quarter, underscoring the shift e-commerce companies are seeing as customers revert to some pre-pandemic spending habits.

“This quarter represented the toughest year-ago [comparison], as we left the surge of pandemic-driven demand in the spring of last year,” he said in the company’s earnings call. “Vaccination rates picked up, the economy more fully reopened, and consumer behavior, understandably, adjusted.”

Despite the dip in revenue, Wayfair shares rose in pre-market trading on Thursday, as the company beat Wall Street expectations for earnings per share. The company reported $1.89 in earnings per share, outpacing the $1.15 expected by analysts. It also reported 31.1 million active customers, up 19.6 percent from last year.

The company also noted the pandemic will continue to affect its supply chain, and customers should expect longer than expected delivery times into next year.

“The progress is incremental and does not happen overnight,” Shah said, adding that customers will “have to deal with narrower selection and longer than desired lead and delivery times, which are unlikely to normalize until some point in 2022.”

Wayfair’s slowdown in sales is hardly unique for online retailers. Amazon last week reported that net sales in its second quarter grew by 27 percent, less than the 40 percent growth rate it saw in the same quarter last year.

Pranshu Verma can be reached at pranshu.verma@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pranshuverma_.