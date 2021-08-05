August is a great time to visit farmers’ markets. Here are some of our favorites

As there are 209 farmers’ markets scattered across the state, according to Mass.gov . Here are some of our favorites.

At this point in Massachusetts’ growing season, you can expect beans, tomatoes, eggplant, and cucumbers, among many others, to be at their best.

Take advantage of the peak of summer by indulging in the seasonal, local crops showing up at farmers markets across the state. It’s sure to help fend off any back-to-school thoughts that might be creeping up as September approaches.

Amherst Farmers’ Market

Saturdays, 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., through Nov. 20. Spring Street Parking Lot & Boltwood Avenue, Amherst.

Sara Conti, a resident of Durham, N.H., visits the Amherst Farmers’ Market for Berkshire Mountain Bakery’s well-known sourdough bread.

“It’s worth traveling out of your way for,” Conti said while describing a decadent-but-not-cloying loaf of sourdough bread filled with pockets of chocolate. “You can’t find anything at a supermarket that compares to it.”

Other highlights of the market include Stoneybrook Cider’s artisanal hard cider, which is made from heirloom apples handpicked locally in the Pioneer Valley, Old Friends Farm’s certified organic Northeast-grown turmeric and ginger, and Leyden Glen Farm’s pasture raised lamb that’s free from hormones and antibiotics.

Shoppers entering the Copley Square Farmers Market last summer received a spritzing of hand sanitizer from Josh Dahl. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Copley Square Farmers Market

Tuesdays & Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., through Nov. 23

Dartmouth & Boylston streets, Boston

Boston’s biggest and busiest farmers’ market, the Copley Square Farmers Market hosts more than two dozen local farmers offering a variety of produce and meats.

Vendors include Beverly Bees and its award-winning micro-batch honey, handmade beeswax candles, and organic beeswax skincare products, as well as Q’s Nuts, which offers products that are vegan, gluten,- soy- and dairy-free, in addition to using organic cane sugar, chocolate, pure spices, and natural flavors.

Morning Glory Farm, Martha’s Vineyard

Monday through Saturday, 8:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

120 Meshacket Road, Edgartown (GPS address: 290 West Tisbury Road, Edgartown)

Morning Glory, a family owned farm situated on 65 acres in Edgartown, is Erin Getz’s favorite spot while visiting family on the Vineyard. “They source local dairy products, honey, and flowers,” said Getz, who lives in Arlington, Va. “You’re getting things from local artisans in addition to the farm’s produce.”

Getz highly recommends the tuna salad among the farm’s other prepared meals. “They also have the best cheddar chive scones you’ll ever have,” she said. “Oh, and there’s kombucha on tap.”

The farm runs along the Edgartown bike path, making it an easy bike ride from downtown.

Fresh produce at the Plymouth Farmers Market. Courtesy of the Plymouth Farmers' Market

Plymouth Farmers Markets

Thursdays, 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m., through Oct. 28

Plimoth Patuxet Museum, 26 River St., Plymouth

The Plymouth Farmers Market offers fresh, seasonal produce, meats, cheeses, and prepared food that are sourced locally. In fact, even the prepared food vendors are sourcing their ingredients locally.

What makes it special? There’s always live music and most weeks the Plymouth Public Library puts on story time at 4:30 p.m.

There are many favorite vendors, including Hillside Mushrooms, a Rhode Island grower of gourmet mushrooms. Pies by Moira sells beautifully decorative pies that are made from scratch using farm-fresh ingredients and a delicate flaky pastry. The Hale Life creates bone broth using bones sourced from high quality farms that master the art of pasture-raised animals.

Truro Educational Farmers’ Market

Mondays, 8 a.m.-noon, through Sept. 13 (closed Sept. 6)

Veteran’s Memorial Park, 20 Truro Center Road, Truro

At the Truro Educational Farmers’ Market, all food is grown, caught, or made in Barnstable County, including fresh-picked fruits and vegetables, humanely-raised meats, breads and baked treats, wine, chai, and coffee, to name a few.

The market has organized art, education, and music throughout, created largely in part with the children in their school gardening program. There are activities in the Children’s Community Garden weekly.

The market doubles SNAP purchases up to $10 each week, as well as WIC & senior discount coupons up to $10 each week. There is a lot reserved for seniors directly across from the Cobb library.

The Worcester Public Market in the Harding Green building, June 30, 2021. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Worcester Public Market, Worcester

Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

152 Green St., Kelley Square, Worcester

Located in Worcester’s resurgent Canal District, the Worcester Public Market hosts local businesses that grow, raise, catch, or produce products in New England. The market is dedicated to support the growth of small, diverse, and locally owned businesses.

“The place is freaking insane,” Ashley Page, a resident of West Boylston, said. “The ice cream, glazed doughnuts, and flowers are a huge hit. You have to go.”

The Worcester Public Market is known for its extensive line-up of restaurant vendors, where you can find handmade ravioli from Pasta Mani, meat pie from George’s Bakery and birria tacos from Taqueria Del Pueblo.

Other highlights of the market include produce from family-owned Stillman’s Farm, pure honey from Hillcrest Apiary, and Kommon Sense Co, an eco-conscious gift boutique.