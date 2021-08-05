Mamaleh’s opens in Brookline; Magoun Square gets a taste of Broadway

Openings: Buttermilk & Bourbon opens on Monday, Aug. 9, at Watertown’s Arsenal Yards (100 Arsenal Yards Blvd.). Jason Santos presides over a New Orleans-style dining room, serving honey-glazed biscuits, fried chicken, short ribs, pork belly cracklings, barbecue shrimp, and oysters. Wash it all down with Hurricanes on tap. His original location is in the Back Bay (160 Commonwealth Ave.).

In Brookline, Mamaleh’s is now open daily from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. (1659 Beacon St.). Enjoy your Kendall Square deli favorites, from matzah ball soup to smoked sable to hot corned beef and tongue.

The newest Massachusetts location of Shake Shack is now open at the Burlington Mall (75 Middlesex Turnpike).