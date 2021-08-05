Mamaleh’s opens in Brookline; Magoun Square gets a taste of Broadway

Openings: Buttermilk & Bourbon opens on Monday, Aug. 9, at Watertown’s Arsenal Yards (100 Arsenal Yards Blvd.). Jason Santos presides over a New Orleans-style dining room, serving honey-glazed biscuits, fried chicken, short ribs, pork belly cracklings, barbecue shrimp, and oysters. Wash it all down with Hurricanes on tap. His original location is in the Back Bay (160 Commonwealth Ave.).
In Brookline, Mamaleh’s is now open daily from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. (1659 Beacon St.). Enjoy your Kendall Square deli favorites, from matzah ball soup to smoked sable to hot corned beef and tongue.
The newest Massachusetts location of Shake Shack is now open at the Burlington Mall (75 Middlesex Turnpike).
And in Somerville, Premiere on Broadway, a 400-seat music lounge and restaurant (with a 100-seat al fresco space) in Magoun Square (517 Broadway), is now serving dinner nightly, plus weekend brunch. Eataly’s Dan Bazzinotti is the executive chef. Enjoy linguine and clams, grilled oysters fra diavlo, and lobster pappardelle, paired with stone fruit Bellinis. Visit from 4 p.m. weekdays and weekends from 10 a.m.
Reopenings: Anna’s Taqueria has reopened at the Prudential Center (800 Boylston St.) after a year-and-a-half closure due to COVID-19. For now, hours are limited: Grab a burrito from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. weekdays. They’ll increase hours once staffing shortages improve.
In Everett, Encore Boston Harbor (1 Broadway) reopens their Garden Café for brunch Friday through Monday. Extend your weekend and visit from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. for a $34 unlimited buffet menu with lemon ricotta pancakes, blueberry waffles, smoked salmon, grilled cheese, and more.
