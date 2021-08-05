Maybe we’re only friends with benefits

Q. I met a very nice, respectful, and thoughtful man on a dating app. We were talking for months through Whatsapp and video calls as well, since I was working far away. He picked me up at the airport and that was the very first time we met. It was an amazing first meeting. On his way home from dropping me off at home, he had a car accident, which totaled his car and left him hospitalized for days — which I didn’t know because he had lost his phone in the car crash.

In those days, I thought that he had ghosted me. I was about to move on and then suddenly I received a message from him explaining the accident. From then on, we continued to communicate but we only see each other every weekend because he works weekdays and he lives far from me.

Fast forward to today. Our conversation is becoming dry and we barely see each other, even on weekends because “he has work,” which I try to understand, but I want to spend more time with him since I am leaving again to work far away. And by the way, we haven’t talked about what we really are. I really like this man and I want to pursue a relationship with him, but right now I somehow feel that we are in a friends-with-benefits situationship. Should I be the one to ask him about what we really are? I really hope you can advise me.

-PURPLELOVER-

A. Ask. Why wouldn’t you?

Be clear about your questions. At the moment, you want to know a) if you’re in an exclusive romantic relationship with him and b) if there can be more time set aside to allow the relationship to grow. If he says you’re a couple but that he doesn’t have time to see you more often, you’re not a happy couple. Make decisions accordingly.

Please remember that you don’t have much to lose here. If he answers your questions with a shrug, you’ll be able to leave for your next trip knowing that it’s OK to cut ties. It would be sad to lose him, and yes, you’ve invested some time here, but you’ve learned plenty about what you want from a partner, so all of this has been worth the effort.

To be honest, it does sound like he’s stepping back, maybe because he’s busy, maybe because he’s hit a wall.

But so have you.

You want someone who can see you in person, maybe frequently. If it can’t be him, it’s time to know.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Normally I would say someone picking you up at the airport is a sign of true love, but I kind of think this has run its course. Could be distance, the accident, the fact that you are leaving, or something else, but I think you should move on and find someone local to where you will soon be living.

SURFERROSA





If you are leaving anyway, why “push it” to define the “relationship”? If he is into you, he will make time to see you, before you leave. Regardless, when you leave, you should seek a new, closer partner where you end up.

GDCATCH





The dating phase should be lighthearted and fun. This sounds needlessly complicated for a relationship that hasn’t really even started.

BONECOLD





I see a lot of red flags. Are you sure the car accident was real? It sounds like he’s married or living with someone. The first meet was a hookup after he hooked you in with the respectful, thoughtful stuff. The accident was fake; he was planning on a “one and done” but then set up the every-other-weekend scenario. Likely his wife is away or working on this schedule. His wife is getting suspicious so he’s getting cold toward you. Maybe he’s trying to break it off gently. The relationship is growing more distant over time. This is a major hint that it’s going nowhere.

FREEADVICEFORYOU





^He’s doing the slow fade like the Cheshire Cat. In the end only the smile remains.

SOCIALJUSTICEWEARIER

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.