Royal Caribbean CEO on how his company is slowly, cautiously, returning to sea

Since then, more challenges have emerged, such as the dominance of the Delta variant and breakthrough COVID cases in those who are already vaccinated. Despite strict testing protocols and cleanliness measures, four vaccinated adults and two unvaccinated minors tested positive for COVID-19 on Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas last month. That trip departed from Florida, where passengers are not required to be vaccinated.

Richard Fain, the chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises, realizes that his company has a rough journey, on the scale of climbing Denali, to win back customers. As Fain puts it, “Cruising was seen as the epicenter, the poster child, of what could go wrong” when COVID-19 hit. Of all tourism sectors, cruising took the biggest hit. When the CDC gave the cruise industry the green light, Celebrity Edge was the first ship to sail out of Florida. Naturally, Fain was there to celebrate (Celebrity is owned by Royal Caribbean).

We sat down with Fain to talk about the challenges ahead for the industry.

What are the protocols that you’re using for unvaccinated versus vaccinated passengers on cruises originating out of Florida?

I was on the first cruise in the United States and it was 98.7 percent vaccinated. So there will be some unvaccinated, but it’s minor. The numbers have been encouraging. With hundreds of thousands of cruisers, which is now growing by hundreds of thousands a month, there have been a handful of cases, which are handled simply and easily. No muss, no fuss.

There are those who don’t want to be vaccinated, and to that we say ‘OK, that’s your choice.’ But then, of course, they go through extra safety protocols. That includes additional testing. It includes separation from some of the areas that are vaccinated only. We’ve had very few unvaccinated people onboard. And I expect that to continue. Hopefully the percent of people who are unvaccinated will continue to decline.

Celebrity Edge reduced passenger capacity for the cruise industry's first departure from a US port in more than a year. With fewer people onboard, guests didn't have to fight for one of the highly coveted pool loungers. Andrea Sachs/The Washington Post

Do you see the Delta variant and the subsequent breakthrough cases as a major impediment to getting the industry back up and running at full speed?

While the vaccines are remarkably effective against the Delta variant, they’re not perfect. I find it interesting that the vaccines are more effective against the Delta variant than anybody expected them to be. Yes, there are breakthrough cases. I don’t know the exact numbers, but vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna appear to be 95 percent effective against the unmutated virus and maybe 85 or 90 percent against the mutated virus. Either one is astronomical, but neither one is perfect. But the important thing is that the people who get the virus don’t get it as seriously.

When you do get a positive case you isolate it, you remove them, and you have proven that the system works. In most cases, you wouldn’t know that the person had the virus because they’re asymptomatic. But if he takes a cruise, he’s more likely to get tested and we’re likely to notice it earlier. So, the only difference is that the cruise reduces the transmission in society and allows the individual to be aware of it earlier. I think it’s the odd case that really demonstrates how effective the system is.

The Rooftop Garden Grill on the Celebrity Edge cruise ship, the first revenue-earning cruise to depart from the United States after a pandemic-induced hiatus. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg

Are you hoping to run the ships at capacity levels soon?

No, no, no. Remember the ships have been idle for 18 months. That’s not good for a ship and we’re bringing them back on slowly. For all practical purposes, all of these are like new ships. And so with a new ship, you start with lower capacity and you build up. I think it will take a long time before we get there. Right now we’re operating closer to the 30, 40, and 50 percent ranges. We’ll be gradually increasing those numbers as we get more comfortable.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made it so cruise companies can’t require passengers to be vaccinated. Norwegian Cruise Line has taken a very aggressive stance against his position, but it seems as if your tactic has been trying to work with him.

We, in general, try and work with the government. They’re trying to do the right thing. We may not always agree with them, but we always understand our role to try and work with them. And Governor DeSantis has been a strong supporter of the cruise industry and we may not agree with all that he’s done, but he has been an advocate for people being vaccinated, in general. He’s been an advocate for the cruise industry restarting and generating the jobs that it creates in Florida, so obviously, we’ll try and work with him. We believe the CDC has wanted to do the right thing to protect the country. And again, we may not agree with all that they have done, but we’ve been appreciative of the dialogue we’ve had more recently with them, but with respect to the Florida law, the bulk of our passengers want to be vaccinated and they want others around them to be vaccinated.

Interview was edited and condensed.

The Celebrity Edge (left) sat docked next its neighbor in Cozumel. Andrea Sachs/The Washington Post

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.