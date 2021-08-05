What’s it like to take a cruise during a pandemic? Our travel writer sailed around the Greek Islands to find out

At the time I booked the cruise, the pandemic was supposed to be winding down. The most famous delta in the United States was still Delta Burke. Instead, the dreaded variant that has besmirched Burke’s good name, along with a cadre of stubborn and misguided individuals, otherwise known as anti-vaxxers, were helping to create another wave. Because I’m fully vaccinated and thoroughly pro-mask, I decided to forge ahead. As the CDC has said, this latest round is “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

These were the first questions my spouse posed to me via video chat shortly after I boarded the Silver Moon at the Port of Piraeus in Greece. Even before I boarded the ship, which is the newest in the Silversea cruise line’s fleet, people were questioning why I would take a cruise in a pandemic. Or they were simply questioning my sanity.

At this point I’ve lost track of how many surges we’ve gone through. During the first wave in February 2020, when we knew so little about COVID-19, cruise ships were hit hard. Passengers and crew members who sailed as the virus spread were stranded on ships with ports unwilling to let them disembark. The Diamond Princess, the ship hit the earliest and hardest, has even become a case study for epidemiologists. The whole scenario, which played out on 24-hour television news channels, looked like the plot of a 1970s disaster film. In the course of two weeks, the cruise industry was effectively shut down.

A year and a half later, with a vaccine and a set of protocols stricter than any hotel, restaurant, or airline, cruise ships are slowly returning. My curiosity got the better of me. I booked a cruise for the Greek Islands because I was far more comfortable departing from a port where vaccines were required. In Florida, folks can board a ship with nothing but a negative COVID-19 test in their hand and a song in their heart. I also wanted to go back to the Greek Islands after a two decade absence and check out Silversea’s latest offering.

More on all of that in a minute. First, allow me to explain the protocols currently in place to take a cruise departing from a port that is not located in Florida. I was required to upload a copy of my vaccination certificate to Silversea long before boarding. That was reassuring. A vaccine requirement was first and foremost in my mind.

Because I was traveling to Greece, with a connection through Spain, I needed to fill out online health forms for both countries. You do not need to be vaccinated or show a negative test to travel to Spain from the United States, but you do need to fill out a health questionnaire within 48 hours of boarding your flight. I did need to be vaccinated to enter Greece in order to avoid a test or quarantine. I also needed to fill out a health questionnaire shortly before departure and received another QR code to show at the airport.

All of that was before reaching the boat. No matter where you go internationally, I recommend thorough research first. Arrival times to the ship were staggered to avoid human traffic jams. Before boarding, every passenger received a rapid COVID-19 test in a tented area at the port. I waited 15 minutes for my negative result and proceeded to check in. To get on the ship I needed to show my passport, my negative test result, and my vaccination card, and hand over another health questionnaire.

Then the check-in process began as it did pre-pandemic. Unconfirmed: I heard that everyone’s luggage was sanitized before being loaded on the boat. But this could be nautical legend. Throughout the ship were hand sanitizing stations. Passengers were required to wear masks while walking around the ship unless they were eating and drinking, or outside and away from others. Signs everywhere encouraged social distancing. I was also more relaxed when I found out that the ship was only at 40 percent capacity. Full capacity for the Silver Moon is 596 passengers. There was one passenger who wore her mask under her nose at all times (grrrrr), but otherwise people adhered to the rules.

Each day started the same way. I’d ring my butler Antonio and he’d promptly come to my room and take my temperature. I know that temperature checks were a bit of hygiene theater, but I was more than happy to take part. About halfway through the cruise, all passengers took another rapid test.

Each step may sound stressful and arduous, but it never felt that way. We’ve all lived with masks and nose swabbing for so long that I would honestly feel strange without the protocols. I also had some personal strategies for staying safe. I tried to eat as many meals outside as possible. There were many opportunities to do so. My other plan was to bubble up with a group of like-minded folks to minimize my exposure to others.

My immediate bubble included a fellow cynic and editor from Brooklyn named Brekke and her 19-year-old nephew Fletcher. We ate most meals together, and took part in many of the same activities. Hint: If you ever encounter Brekke and Fletcher on a cruise, do not join their team for afternoon trivia unless you enjoy losing. The Silver Moon is Silversea’s newest ship, and it is very culinary focused. So Brekke and I dragged Fletcher to food lectures and cooking classes. The ship’s foodie-focused program is called the Sea and Land Taste program. Otherwise known as Salt. The idea is that you learn about regional food in the area where you’re sailing.

On days at sea, or in ports where I wasn’t planning to spend a full day exploring an island, I went to a lab space that was created specifically for the program. Each station in the lab had a convection cooktop and all ingredients, pans, and cooking tools needed to whip up the dish of the day. I made a meze platter that included smoky eggplant with yogurt and spicy bulgur in lettuce cups. It was all delicious. At another class I made spanakopita and baklava. I also took two food-centric excursions off the boat. The first was to an organic farm in Crete where there were more cooking classes and an opulent meal made with some of the ingredients we picked from the fields.

Sunset at Peskesi organic farm in Crete, Greece. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

The second food excursion, to a restaurant called Vezené in Santorini, was more of an elongated lunch in the sparkling Mediterranean sun than an actual excursion, but there were no complaints from me. I downed a tasting menu that included ruby red tomatoes and slow smoked lamb with a million Euro view of the sea. Generally I don’t focus my cruises around food, but the opportunities here were too plentiful and authentic to pass up.

When I returned home from the cruise, someone asked if the experience felt normal. In some ways it absolutely did. I found myself engaging in the same ridiculous antics as I would on any other cruise. When we docked in Rhodes, Brekke, Fletcher, and I rented a car and drove to the beach town of Lindos. The only car available had a manual transmission. Brekke claimed she could drive stick shift, but then screamed at other drivers, and herself, the entire drive down. When we reached Lindos, I decided to hike to the top of the Lindos Acropolis in 100-degree heat. Brekke and Fletcher wisely sat in the shade and took bets on how long it would take for me to wind up in the hospital.

A view of the sea from the Lindos Acropolis in Rhodes, Greece. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Because this is a story about cruising on a brand-new ship (the Silver Moon’s first sailing was in June), I suppose I should stop here and offer a quick tour. Silversea’s ships are luxurious, but not in a grandiose or tacky way. There are seven restaurants on board, ranging from Japanese to Italian to a spot on the pool deck where you get a hot rock and cook your own meal. There are no giant buffets. Two of the nights were formal nights. There are eight bars and lounges on board. The most avant-garde of the bunch was the Salt Bar, where a bartender made me a cocktail topped with a perfect, large bubble. When I popped the bubble, a cloud of smoke appeared. It was cocktail as performance art.

Salt Bar, aboard the Silver Moon cruise ship. Matteo Imbriani

Most late nights we found ourselves in the Panorama Lounge where a DJ took pretty much any request that came his way. Dancing was one of the activities I had worried about on the ship. If the dance floor was remotely crowded, there would be a lot of molecules floating around. This was not an issue because Brekke and I would request songs that most people had never heard, and our insane dance moves drove them back to their cabins. If people did head in our direction, we’d move in the other direction. Come to think of it, we probably would have done this even if there was not a pandemic happening.

Bed of the Veranda Suite, Silver Moon. Matteo Imbriani

My cabin was large, with a balcony and a very roomy bathroom. This was the first cruise where I had a shower and a separate bathtub. But, you get what you pay for. Silversea is not a bargain cruise ship. Depending on length of cruise and cabin category, a 10-day trip can start around $7,000 and go up very quickly from there. The trip is all-inclusive, with airfare.

Columns in the ancient city of Corinth, Greece. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Ports of call for this cruise included Limassol, Rhodes, Aghios Nikolaos, Souda Bay, Nafplion, and Santorini. I loved seeing Ancient Corinth and heading up the funicular in Santorini, but some of my favorite moments were away from the sites, and away from others on the cruise (except for Brekke and Fletcher, of course). At those times, when I watched the sunset over Turkey from the windmills in Rhodes, or walked around and made feline friends, I felt like the world was back. I could pretend that the Delta variant was a story line on “Designing Women” and masks were something strictly reserved for Halloween.

I’d take a breath and savor it, and then head back to the ship, remembering that I was running late for my next COVID-19 test.

A cat wanders the streets of Omodos, Greece. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff





