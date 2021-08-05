Hey, Governor Baker! How about some vaccine incentives Bostonians really want?

With the Delta variant spreading rapidly, we have suggestions for rewards that will truly motivate Bostonians:

Under your leadership, the Commonwealth is offering millions of dollars in lottery prizes to entice the vaccine hesitant to get jabbed. But lotteries and prizes don’t seem to be really working to move the needle on the numbers.

1) Unlimited honking for the rest of 2021.

2) ClearPass to jump to the front of the Saturday cannoli line at Mike’s Pastry.

3) For two winters, your shoveled parking spot in Southie will be saved. No busted lawn chair necessary.

4) The right to be served Dunkin’ at any Starbucks location.

Advertisement

5) Ben Affleck will like three of your Instagram posts, and J-Lo will glance at one of them. Maybe.

6) Full diplomatic immunity granted for any driving behavior performed in a rotary.

7) One day of Market Basket prices at Whole Foods.

8) You can call the person of your choice a “losah” on the Jumbotron at a Bruins game.

9) The chance to key three Mini Coopers, no questions asked.

10) JP’s Doyle’s will be re-created for one night for you and 15 of your buddies.

<a href="https://podboston.survey.fm/what-are-your-suggestions-for-mass-vaccine-incentives">View Survey</a>

Ken Mandl is a physician and researcher at Boston Children’s Hospital, and Beth Teitell is a Boston Globe staff writer. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.