ACLU files First Amendment lawsuit against Woonsocket mayor

The ACLU filed the suit on behalf of Woonsocket residents Greg Duhamel and Thomas Dubois, who say they were blocked from commenting on the mayor’s Facebook page after they questioned or criticized her.

PROVIDENCE — The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island on Thursday announced that it has filed a First Amendment lawsuit against Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt for banning some of her critics from her Facebook page.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Providence, claims the mayor violated their First Amendment rights to speak in a public forum and petition their government for a redress of grievances.

“Just as public officials may not preclude persons from participating in the public-comment portion of a town hall meeting based on their viewpoints, Mayor Baldelli-Hunt cannot ban users from the @LISABALDELLIHUNT Facebook page because she dislikes their opinions,” the lawsuit states.

Baldelli-Hunt’s office referred questions about the lawsuit to City Solicitor John DeSimone, who could not be reached immediately on Thursday.

According to the complaint, Baldelli-Hunt banned Duhamel from her Facebook page last November, after he challenged a post in which the mayor claimed credit for the building of a local skate park. She banned Dubois from the page in June after he commented on a post from the mayor, asking about construction taking place at a local park.

“She should not be censoring me and others for commenting on items she posts depending on whether she agrees with them or not,” Duhamel said. “I believe in free speech, and what I wrote was protected by the First Amendment.”

Dubois said, “I am concerned about the capacity of an elected official to censor the ability of the public who elects them and to deny them the right to even ask a question publicly. I hope this lawsuit can prevent any further limitations on the right of citizens to address the government.”

The Facebook page is described as “the personal page of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt,” but it is listed under the “government official” category. And according to the lawsuit, Baldelli-Hunt uses that Facebook page to announce and defend her official policies, to comment on local issues, and to communicate with her constituents, including responding to their comments.

So her Facebook posts “have become an important source of news and information about her work,” the ACLU argues. “The interactions associated with the posts have become important forums for speech by, to, and about Mayor Baldelli-Hunt.”

The lawsuit asks the court to declare the mayor’s “viewpoint-based banning” of Duhamel and Dubois to be unconstitutional, and to prohibit her from banning anybody else based on their viewpoint. The suit also seeks an award of “nominal damages” and attorneys’ fees.

“Facebook and other social media have become powerful tools to allow public officials to get their message out to the general public,” ACLU cooperating attorney Lynette Labinger said. “But once those officials open up the platform for public discussion and commentary, they don’t get to limit the comments they will accept to only those who voice support.”





