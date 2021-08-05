Billerica woman and Norwood teen are second VaxMillions winners, state says

“She received her vaccine to protect herself and a friend who is at high risk for COVID due to health issues,’' the release said.

Donna McNulty of Billerica, who won $1 million, plans to retire in 2022 from the small publishing and software company where she has worked for years, according to a news release from Governor Charlie Baker’s office.

The latest winners of the state’s VaxMillions lottery were identified Thursday as Billerica woman who will use the winnings to finance her retirement and a Norwood teenager studying auto mechanics at Blue Hills Regional Technical High School.

Meanwhile, Dylan Barron, a junior from Norwood was selected for a $300,000 college scholarship.

“He is still exploring what school he will be attending after graduating,” Baker’s office said. “Dylan got vaccinated to keep his family, friends, himself and anyone he comes in contact with safe.”

The lottery is aimed at increasing vaccination rates in Massachusetts. The winners were selected from a pool of more than 2 million vaccinated Massachusetts residents who entered the lottery. The state then contacted the winner and confirmed they were eligible to participate.

This was the second slate of winners. The governor’s office announced the first two prize recipients last week at a news conference, as Baker and top administration officials appeared with Darrell Washington, of Weymouth, who collected the $1 million prize, and Daniela Maldonado, a 15-year-old Chelsea High School student selected for the college scholarship.

There will be three more drawings — one every Monday through Aug. 19. Fully vaccinated residents can still sign up for the remaining three drawings. Anyone who signs up will be automatically entered into subsequent drawings.









