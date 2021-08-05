Boston museums reinstate mask requirements starting Saturday

Several Boston museums and educational institutions will reinstate indoor mask requirements on Saturday, a policy shift prompted by last week’s revised masking guidance from the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention.

The Institute of Contemporary Art, the Museum of Fine Arts, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, and the New England Aquarium announced this week they will require all visitors above age 5 to mask up indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The reinstated mask policies follow the CDC’s latest guidance, which advises everyone to wear a mask in public indoor settings where there is a high or substantial risk of coronavirus transmission.