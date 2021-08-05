Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius’ licensing woes generates outrage, empathy

City Councilor Andrea Campbell, who is running for mayor, was among the first to weigh in Wednesday night shortly after the Globe broke the news about Cassellius’ lack of a valid license.

Revelations that Superintendent Brenda Cassellius delayed taking the state’s educator licensing exams for more than two years — leaving her without a valid license — is generating outrage on the mayoral campaign trail and empathy from some education advocates.

“We expect our educators and staff to have the certifications needed to serve our students. No one, the superintendent included, should be exempt,” Campbell said in a short message on Twitter. “The Acting Mayor should demand she get licensed immediately or ask her to go on leave until she does.”

But Lisa Guisbond, executive director of Citizens for Public Schools, which opposes high-stakes testing, said it was understandable Cassellius didn’t have time to take the licensing exams and pointed out Cassellius will be taking the test soon.

“She’s been a little busy, meeting once-in-a-century challenges, but I also think these tests are harmful,” said Guisbond, referring to the pandemic, in a statement. “Dr. Cassellius has a PhD in education and years of experience as a high-level administrator in several states. We should use multiple measures to determine competency for students and teachers, not rely on standardized exams. ... Why are we still using these high-stakes tests in a way that discriminates against so many talented and passionate future and current educators?”

Cassellius’ temporary license to run a school system in Massachusetts expired on Saturday because she never took the MTEL licensing exams, even after receiving two reminders from the state in the last five months. The turn of events came a little more than a month after the School Committee gave her a glowing performance for her second year on the job and approved a two-year contract extension.

No one on the School Committee checked to see whether she had taken the certification exams or secured a regular superintendent’s license, even though Cassellius’ contract requires her to hold a valid license. Cassellius apologized to the School Committee Wednesday night for allowing her license to expire and added she is scheduled to take the exams on August 14.

Cassellius blamed the snafu on incorrect information she received from the school system’s human resources office on when her temporary license would expire and School Committee Chair Jeri Robinson faulted the office for not alerting the School Committee to any licensing problems.

Yet state rules clearly state that maintaining a valid license “is the responsibility of the educator” and it goes on to say “being employed in a Massachusetts public school without holding the correct license is illegal.”

City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, who also is running for mayor, urged Cassellius to regain licensure quickly.

“Annissa believes that the Superintendent should of course be certified, and must take steps towards completing the test and receiving certification as soon as possible,” said Nicole Caravella, a campaign spokesperson. “This is a critical time in our city, and we need to get this done so we can focus on our students.”

Domingos DaRosa, who is running for City Council and spoke out against the School Committee extending Cassellius’ contract in June, placed some blame on the School Committee, whose members are appointed by the mayor.

“It’s sad that the School Committee renewed her contract without doing a thorough background check to make sure her credentials were up to par,” said DaRosa, who also faulted Cassellius for completing her licensure requirements. “If you’re a doctor, you don’t let your license expire. If you’re a lawyer you don’t let your license expire. These licenses are in place to protect the people you serve. ... You’re the superintendent of the Boston Public Schools. You have 140 schools you oversee and the one credential that is the most important is your license to be able to serve in that position.”

Rep. Elizabeth Malia, a Boston Democrat, said Cassellius has brought stability to a department that had been in turmoil for years.

“I’ve been grateful to have her on board,” she said. “There’s a lot less confusion and chaos. I wouldn’t wish that job on anyone. It’s juggling a beehive.”

Malia said she hopes there’s a good explanation for her failure to take the test and said being extremely busy could be one of them.

“You can’t practice nursing without a license and I understand there are guidelines,” she said. “But I’m hopeful this is something that gets cleared up.”

