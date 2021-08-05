Family mourning death of Alicia Heywood, woman killed outside of Roslindale pharmacy; boyfriend on the run from police

“It was just them for a long time,” Susan George said. “Until this boyfriend.”

Alicia N. Heywood was full of energy, with a smile and laugh that were contagious, her aunt recalled Thursday. She lost her mother when she was 12, and as an adult focused her life on raising her teenage daughter.

Heywood, 42, was killed last week, allegedly gunned down by her boyfriend outside the Roslindale pharmacy where she worked. The boyfriend, Akil S. Jackson, is on the run from murder charges and considered armed and dangerous.

George, who helped raise Heywood after her mother died, knew Jackson as an affable person who worked on major construction projects as an electrician. He came into Heywood’s life about five years ago and was living with her and her daughter in a condo in Easton. From the outside, they seemed happy, she said.

Advertisement

“This is shocking,’’ George said. “My niece, Alicia, had many close friends near her age, but no one ever saw this coming or knew that theirs was a relationship that may be having problems. . . . We had holidays together and he seemed like a normal, friendly person.”

Court records reveal that Jackson, 41, has a history of domestic violence and weapons charges. A US Army veteran who served in Afghanistan in the early 2000s, he had allegedly pistol-whipped Heywood in the past, but she did not report the incident, police wrote in a report.

Akil Jackson, 41, is wanted by Boston Police in the murder of Alicia Heywood, who died July 29 after she was shot in Roslindale. Boston Police Department

The couple’s relationship was in turmoil in recent weeks, according to the report. They had broken up two weeks before Heywood’s death and on July 28 were locked in a heated argument at Heywood’s apartment that carried on until 4 a.m., the report indicates.

Later that morning, Heywood went to work at Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Roslindale Village. That afternoon, she told someone she was going to lunch with Jackson. A short time later, she was seen getting out of Jackson’s car, a gray 2016 Cadillac Escalade, but then after a brief conversation got back into the vehicle, according to the report.

Advertisement

Moments later, security footage shows Heywood stumbling out of the car and collapsing on the ground before getting up and walking into to the pharmacy. She told people inside that she had been shot, police said in the report. Officers found her lying on the floor of the warehouse in the back of the pharmacy. She died hours later at a hospital.

Jackson drove off after Heywood collapsed, the police report stated.

In 2016, Jackson’s former girlfriend filed a restraining order against him when he refused to leave her alone after they broke up, records show.

“He left my house and text[ed] me telling me that even if I block him he ‘still knows where I am so it doesn’t matter,’ the woman wrote in an affidavit.

In 2009, Jackson was convicted of illegal gun possession in New York federal court after he was found in an Amtrak train station carrying a bag with marijuana and a pistol reported stolen in North Carolina, records show. Jackson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison.

In court papers, officials at the Veterans Administration and a Boston treatment center for veterans described Jackson as suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after serving in Afghanistan for around 10 months in 2002 and 2003.

Advertisement

He is the oldest of five siblings and attended Boston Latin High School for two years before being sent to live with relatives in North Carolina, where he graduated from Sun Valley High School in Monroe, according to court records.

Sullivan’s Pharmacy will close its doors Friday so employees can attend Heywood’s funeral, George said.





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.