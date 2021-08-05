Fewer police officers, more mental health workers at core of Janey’s new 911 protocols

“We’re translating big ideas into some concrete strategies that I think will improve the city’s response, and we’re eager to get these pilots moving,” said Marty Martinez, chief of Health and Human Services.

The planned announcement comes less than a month after the police department established new policies that emphasize de-escalation and disengagement when dealing with mental health emergencies. The moves are part of a nationwide outpouring following last year’s season of civil unrest, which drew attention to tragic outcomes involving people in crises.

The City of Boston will rely less on police officers and more on mental health workers to respond to crisis calls, under new protocols Mayor Kim Janey will unveil Thursday.

Under the moniker the Mental Health Crisis Response Working Group, heads of several key city agencies came together over 15 weeks to forge three models to guide responders.

Martinez co-led the effort with Emergency Management Services, the police department, and the city’s chief of policy. The $1.75 million to pay for the program will come from the Health and Human Services budget.

“The ultimate goal, and we think these three pilots will help to do that, is to decrease the role of police where it’s unnecessary ... to de-escalate these situations and to increase the roles of mental health workers and clinicians,” Martinez said Wednesday.

The first of the three models builds off of the way things are already done when a crisis call goes out that involves an imminent safety risk. Currently, a mental health worker is supposed to join a police officer on such calls. But that doesn’t end up happening every time, Martinez said.

“It’s not standardized in terms of ensuring that you’ll get a clinician to show up with police when it’s needed,” he said. “This pilot will standardize that.”

The second and third models are new.

The second would strengthen EMS’ response in collaboration with mental health workers and without police officers when there is no imminent safety risk. The third model, which is still in the planning stages, would involve a peer-led response, meaning someone who has lived with and experienced mental illness would take the lead in an intervention.

“This is a complicated alternative,” Martinez said. “But we heard these voices and the mayor really wanted to acknowledge that she heard those voices.”

Janey is schedule to announce the new programs at a 1 p.m. press conference at City Hall.

“I am proud to launch a pilot program that reimagines how we respond to mental health calls,” Janey said in a statement. “These pilot investment will connect residents — and their families — with the care they need as we bring more safety, justice and healing to Boston neighborhoods.”









Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.