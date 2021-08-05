The gift of music will help build a new food pantry

Whenever Jane Merrow needed help at the First Parish Newbury Food Pantry — which she cofounded with Sue Boccuzzo in 2015 — Price would be there.

When the pandemic forced rehearsals and performances to pause in March 2020, Andrew Price, principal oboist for the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, extended an offer to his sister-in-law.

Andrew Price, principal oboist for the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, will perform in the Essex Ensemble concert benefiting the First Parish Newbury Food Pantry on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. at Maudslay Arts Center in Newburyport.

He reported for duty the following Friday, prepared to make deliveries, but joked that he’d already been “promoted” to filling clients’ orders by the time he arrived. The Newburyport resident has now organized a volunteer concert of fellow top-tier musicians to benefit the construction of a new food pantry on the grounds of First Parish Church of Newbury at 20 High Road.

Advertisement

The concert will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. at Maudslay Arts Center, 95 Curzon Mill Road in Newburyport. In addition to Price, the Essex Ensemble features oboist Camden Ward; cellist Jen Lucht; bassist Susan Hagen; violist Susan Shipley; and violinists Colin Davis and Jodi Hagen. Musical selections include concertos by Antonio Vivaldi and quartets for oboe and strings by Johann Christian Bach and Carl Stamitz.

Price, who attended Sunday school at First Parish Church of Newbury, said the idea for the event “completely snowballed — but in a really good way” from a concert with attendees picnicking in the church backyard to its current iteration.

“[The food pantry] is the true definition of community: people in your town who want to help the people who need help, with no questions asked and no judgment,” said Price, who has also played with the Boston Pops Orchestra and Boston Symphony Orchestra and is a lecturer at the Boston University School of Music.

He said even his musician friends who have been out of work refused payment for the concert. “It will be a nice evening out to hear crackerjack musicians play great stuff, with every penny helping the food pantry,” he said.

Advertisement

Maudslay Arts Center is donating the use of its facility. The Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation stepped up as platinum sponsor, and gold sponsors are Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation, New England Biolabs, Arthur S. Page Insurance Agency, and Stone Ridge Properties Realtor Celine Muldowney.

Merrow said she is excited that such accomplished musicians are uniting for a cause so close to her heart — and one that is so necessary. Over the past year and a half, she said, the number of individuals served weekly by the food pantry has increased from 150 to between 250 and 300, including 100 deliveries to clients without transportation. Three-quarters live in Newburyport and Newbury, with the remainder from Ipswich, Rowley, Salisbury, and West Newbury.

“People drive to Boston and Tanglewood to see this quality of performance,” she added, noting that music has always had a place at the food pantry. When guests shopped for themselves prior to COVID-19 restrictions, they did so accompanied by piano and harp music performed by volunteers.

“This community is incredibly generous,” Merrow said. “You think another wonderful thing can’t possibly happen, and then it does. It just keeps coming. It’s amazing.”

During the pandemic, the food pantry expanded from the church library to throughout the sanctuary to allow for social distancing. With the church undergoing upgrades in preparation of reopening for in-person services, Bryce and Mary Jo Anderson recently welcomed the food pantry operations at no cost into the garage they lease at 89 Hanover St. in Newbury.

Advertisement

Merrow estimates a fund-raising goal of $200,000 to construct a 40-by-40-foot metal building on church grounds. She said 95 cents of every donated dollar covers the cost of food, with only 5 percent paying for utilities and supplies.

“I may have helped start this, but it takes all these wonderful people to make it happen,” said Merrow. She said all her extra volunteer hours have been her “therapy” since the passing of her husband and fellow dedicated volunteer, John Cook Merrow, at age 72 in October 2020. “It’s a beautiful thing, and I’m so happy to be part of it.”

The Essex Ensemble concert offers table and lawn seating (to be covered in case of inclement weather), a local food truck, and a cash bar. Reserved table seats cost $50 per person in tables of three or four. Lawn tickets cost $30, and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair. Children under 12 are free.

The First Parish Newbury Food Pantry is open to guests on Fridays from 2 to 5 p.m. To order food, call 978-358-1077 or visit newburyfoodpantry.org.

Cindy Cantrell can be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.