Janey out-raises mayoral rivals for fourth straight month as spending ramps up

Janey, who has become the target of several opponents in recent days over her handling of COVID-19, had just shy of $625,000 in the bank at the end of last month, according to state campaign finance filings, compared to over $1 million for both Wu and Campbell. Essaibi George had just under $669,000 on hand, while former Boston Economic Development chief John Barros ended the month with $194,901 in the bank — by far the least of any major candidate.

Despite recent fundraising success, Janey continues to trail rivals Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell, and Annissa Essaibi George, city councilors who all had more money in the bank with just over a month to go until a preliminary election will narrow the historic field of candidates down to two.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey raised more money than any other Boston mayoral candidate for the fourth straight month in July, outpacing her opponents in a month where every major candidate spent more than $100,000 for the first time in the race.

July also marked a jump in spending for most candidates, with every mayoral hopeful except Wu spending more than they did during in the previous reporting period. Barros, who has struggled in the polls, spent over $173,000 in July, more than any other candidate.

Essaibi George, who has raised the most of any candidate over the last seven months, spent over $169,477 in July. The at-large city councilor rolled out her first television advertisement earlier this week, putting out a 30-second spot that is airing on broadcast, cable, streaming services, and digital platforms. Her campaign spent over $45,000 on video production last month, filings show.

Janey paced the field in July fundraising, bringing in more than $238,500 — her second straight raising more than $200,000. Essaibi George raised the second-most of any candidate, $172,556, followed by Wu, Campbell, and Barros.

In the race for governor, Democratic hopeful Sonia Chang-Díaz out-raised her primary rivals in her first full month as a candidate. The state senator raised more than $72,800, leaving her with roughly $277,000 in the bank. Former state senator Ben Downing raised raised roughly $30,700 last month and Harvard professor Danielle Allen brought in just under $57,600.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker, who has yet to announce whether he will seek a third term, brought in just shy of $58,000 in July, a sum that is down from his previous month’s fundraising. He has over $533,000 on hand. Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito raised just shy of $35,000, leaving her with $2.2 million in the bank.

Jasper Goodman can be reached at jasper.goodman@globe.com.