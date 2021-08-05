Marathon work shifts — and massive overtime payments — soar at R.I. state prison

Yet that’s what the correctional officers who guard inmates in Rhode Island’s prison do thousands of times a year. Known as “quads” — four eight-hour shifts in a row, without sleep — the long shifts help drive an overtime budget far surpassing other law enforcement agencies, and vaulting some Rhode Island officers into the ranks of the state’s highest paid employees. At the high end, some officers can pull in more than $200,000 in overtime in a year. Of the 100 highest-paid state employees this past year, 30 work in corrections.

CRANSTON, R.I. — Most people could probably handle working a long day here and there. But 32 hours in a row — nearly the amount of time that researchers keep subjects awake to run sleep deprivation experiments — pushes the boundaries of health and safety.

Correctional facility management, inmate advocates, and even the union representing correctional workers all admit it’s not the way they want to run a prison.

But nobody seems to be able to stop it: In the 2021 fiscal year, which ran from July 2020 to June 2021, officers at the Adult Correctional Institutions worked 5,352 quads. That’s an increase of 675 from the year before, which itself was an increase of more than 1,000 the year before that.

“I don’t think it’s good for the officer, his or her family, or ultimately the system that we’re trying to run,” Patricia Coyne-Fague, the director of the Department of Corrections, said in an interview this week. “I’d like to explore ways with the union to make it better.”

Correctional officers make time and a half after one shift, and double time after two. That makes long shifts lucrative opportunities for anyone willing to put in the time. And they do have to put in the time: Though they get standard meal breaks of about a half-hour, these aren’t akin to long on-call shifts where someone can sleep overnight and will only be roused by an alarm. They’re supposed to be working, and although some former and current inmates suspect there are furtive naps taking place, the people running the prison say it’s too controlled an environment for sleeping on the job to be a widespread issue.

The ability of correctional officers to work 32 hours in a row is without precedent in the state, and uncommon if not entirely unique for a prison system, experts say.

Coyne-Fague said the officers that work at the Cranston prison complex are dedicated and professional, and that the ACI remains a safe place. She said she’s hard pressed to disagree with the union when it says they can’t link any specific negative outcomes to an exhausted officer at the end of a triple or quad. Management can send someone home if they’re not fit for duty. That rarely happens, Coyne-Fague said.

But, she added: “The reality is, I can’t think of any profession, any endeavor of any kind, where you could still be very sharp on a 32-hour stretch.”

The main barrier to doing away with 32-hour shifts is that correctional officers are allowed to do them under their collective bargaining agreement. The average officer did 6.4 quads in the 2021 fiscal year. Negotiations for the next contract with the Brotherhood of Correctional Officers are expected to start sometime later this year, and Coyne-Fague said doing something about quads was a priority of the McKee administration.

But not wanting to tip her hand in negotiations, Coyne-Fague stopped short of saying the state would try to do away with quads entirely at the bargaining table, only that they’d try to “address” them in the contract. The heart of the issue, Coyne-Fague and the union agree, is that there aren’t enough correctional officers to fill vacant posts. The system had to stop hiring for a period because of a hiring discrimination lawsuit, and has been trying to catch up since. A recent class of COs had 20 members. A normal class 10 years ago might have had three times that number.

But the numbers show it’s not just an issue of not enough manpower: The ACI had only slightly fewer correctional officers in the 2021 fiscal year than it did in the 2020 fiscal year.

There’s also the issue of sick time. The Department of Corrections tried to put in place a new disciplinary policy to better track and police the use of sick time — essentially, to make sure officers who were calling out sick were actually sick. The Brotherhood filed a grievance, and succeeded, a decision that the state is appealing.

Better policing sick time use would save the state about $900,000, according to DOC estimates. And while the DOC says sick time abuse doesn’t account for all of those savings, it sometimes does happen, in part because of mindset: This is my time.

“It’s very much a cultural mindset I’m trying to change,” Coyne-Fague said. “That sick time is for when you’re sick.”

Richard Ferruccio, the president of the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers, said in an interview that quads are “not the way we want to be running our prison.”

Yet he himself has worked quads in the past year, he said. He’s generally drained for about a week after working one, he said. The overtime situation at the ACI is why correctional officers tend to have high divorce rates, he said.

Still, they’re necessary, he said. Working a triple or a quad when an officer is willing to do so is a better alternative than having management “freeze in” another officer — in other words, make them work a double when they really don’t want to.

“I think the department would be mistaken if they were to try to eliminate triples and quads,” Ferruccio said.

Ferruccio took home about $118,000 in overtime in the fiscal year that ended at the end of June, according to payroll figures that are pretty close to being finalized. Correctional officers tend to have lower base salaries than other law enforcement, Ferruccio said. A 38-year veteran of the DOC, his base salary was about $79,000 in the 2021 fiscal year.

He is just one of 39 correctional officers who took home at least $100,000 just in overtime in the 2021 fiscal year, according to the not-yet-finalized data. The highest overtime total was Mark Wilbur, whose $212,000 in overtime brought his total pay to nearly $300,000 and made him the sixth-highest paid employee in the state in the 2021 fiscal year so far. Paul T. Fetter Jr. and Errol Groff, at $283,000 and $282,000 in total pay, were ninth and 10th in the state thanks to large overtime bills.

The payroll figures are current as of June 19, and the fiscal year ended at the end of June, so the data encompasses almost all of the 2021 fiscal year.

The numbers stand out from other law enforcement agencies. In the state Department of Public Safety, which includes state troopers, Capitol police and sheriffs, no employee made more than $100,000 in overtime in the 2021 fiscal year so far. The 611 employees in the Department of Public Safety pulled in about $6.5 million in overtime, compared to the roughly $32 million paid to the 1,466 people on the DOC’s payroll.

Experts who study the issue of fatigue in law enforcement say sleep deprivation has negative consequences, with more complaints filed against officers who had less sleep in the 24 hours before a shift. Researchers say that 32 hours, the amount of time someone works for a quad, is not significantly shorter than the amount of time they’ll keep someone awake to do experiments on sleep deprivation.

Advocates for inmates and former inmates themselves say they notice a difference in the demeanor and competence of officers when they’re on a triple or a quad.

State Senator Tiara Mack, a Democrat of Providence, toured the ACI in the spring after proposing doing away with long-term solitary confinement. She also received a number of letters, many of which cited what inmates felt was disrespectful or unnecessary treatment by correctional officers. Some letters cited previous news stories about the use of quads.

“There is no way this is a safe environment that is predicated on rehabilitation for folks,” Mack said in an interview about her overall impression from her tour. “The folks who are in charge are not willing to see folks who are there as human beings.”

But her solitary confinement bill did not pass. Like the issue of overtime and quads, it won’t go anywhere because of the power of the Brotherhood of Correctional Officers, she believes.

“Until we address the power dynamics that exist between the Brotherhood and the Senate leadership,” she said, “I don’t think there’s any pathway toward change.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.