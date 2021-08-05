Medford family completes cross-country tandem bicycle trip

Fernando Barrios, 55, and his wife, Sarah O’Grady, 51, along with their daughters Anna, 17, and Isabel, 15, were met by a greeting party of friends cheering them on as they dismounted their bicycles and dipped the front tires into Pleasure Bay, marking the end of their journey that began June 1 in Astoria, Ore.

“I said to my family as we were rolling up to think about this entire trip and how far we’ve come,” he said. “But what was really amazing was the group of friends we had there at the beach. . . . Having that celebration there was fantastic.”

After spending more than two months on the road, on Wednesday the family rolled into Concord, where they stayed with friends for the night. They woke up to rain in the forecast for Thursday, and their friends offered to give them a ride to their Medford home.

But Barrios and his family were determined to reach the end of their trek as they intended, rain or shine.

“We all felt like the original goal was to start in Astoria and end in Boston, and we needed to see that through,” Barrios said.

The trip officially ended at the beach, but they still needed to get home. The family got back on their bicycles and pedaled to Medford, navigating more traffic on the way than they did at any earlier point of their trip.

“It’s only 9.2 miles, but it was a pretty dicey 9.2 miles going through the Seaport and Downtown and parts of Charlestown and Assembly Row,” Barrios said. “All that is not for the faint of heart, in terms of cycling.”

