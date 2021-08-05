New R.I. law allows adoptees to get original birth certificates sooner

Gov. Dan McKee signed the bill in July, and had a ceremonial signing of it on Wednesday at his office.

PROVIDENCE — A new state law will allow Rhode Island adoptees to get their original birth certificates when they turn 18, which is seven years sooner than under previous versions of the law.

“Transparency and honesty are some of the most important foundations of adoption,” Goldin, an adoptive parent, said in a news release. “One of the first things that happens in Rhode Island with a child who is adopted is that they are separated from their original birth certificate, which stigmatizes adoption with very unwarranted shame and secrecy. Adoptees deserve the same access to their original birth certificate as everyone else, particularly since it answers critical questions about their identity.”

State law says when biological parents consent to an adoption, they will be informed that an adoptee can get a non-certified copy of their original birth certificate. Before this year’s law passed, though, those adoptees had to wait until their 25th birthday. Now they’ll be able to do it on their 18th.

Parents will still be allowed to file a contact preference form, where they can say they want to be contacted, that they’d rather only be contacted through an intermediary, or if they do not want to be contacted.

