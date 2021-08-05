N.H. father, son dead in murder-suicide

A father fatally shot himself and his visiting 12-year-old son in a murder-suicide inside a Hinsdale, N.H., home on Wednesday, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.
The bodies of David Lent, 47, and his son, Tyler Gilbert, were found inside the home at 767 Plain Road at 12:53 p.m., the attorney general’s office said in a statement Thursday. A pistol was found next to Lent.
Lent lived at the home, and Gilbert was visiting from Vermont, according to the statement.
A witness told authorities that Lent shot his son and then himself, the statement said. The state medical examiner’s office conducted autopsies on the two and ruled Lent’s death a suicide caused by a single gunshot wound and Gilbert’s a homicide caused by bullet wounds.
The incident remains under investigation, the statement said.
