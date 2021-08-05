N.H. father, son dead in murder-suicide

A father fatally shot himself and his visiting 12-year-old son in a murder-suicide inside a Hinsdale, N.H., home on Wednesday, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.

The bodies of David Lent, 47, and his son, Tyler Gilbert, were found inside the home at 767 Plain Road at 12:53 p.m., the attorney general’s office said in a statement Thursday. A pistol was found next to Lent.

Lent lived at the home, and Gilbert was visiting from Vermont, according to the statement.