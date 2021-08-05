Patriots’ Matthew Slater and family hosting ‘Community Jamboree’ in Providence

And while they now live in Norfolk, Massachusetts, Providence holds a special place in their hearts.

So now, the Slaters are trying to help the Providence community as it deals with the health and economic consequences of the pandemic: The Slater Family Foundation will host a “Community Jamboree” bringing more than 40 community groups together, along with food and live music, at the Dexter Training Grounds park in Providence from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.

Free COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at the event, and organizations such as the Elisha Project, Crossroads Rhode Island, Sojourner House, and the Providence Community Health Centers will offer information about a range of services.

“This is our shared vision because we both love Providence, and we have a lot of connections here,” Dr. Slater said. “Providence is a beautifully diverse multicultural and multilingual community. We have many groups that address issues specific to ethnic and racial groups, and we thought we could bring all of them together in an environment that’s fun and family friendly.”

She said she was a Brown University pathology resident when she went on a blind date with Matthew Slater at the Cheesecake Factory in Providence Place mall.

One of his Patriots teammates at the time, Gary Guyton, figured they’d make a perfect match “because we are both nerdy, Christian, and the squarest people he knew,” she recalled with a laugh.

Matthew Slater is a nine-time Pro Bowler for special teams who is entering his 14th season in the NFL, making him the longest-tenured Patriots player on the roster. In 2017, he won the Bart Starr award for his exemplary character and leadership on and off the field. He and his father Jackie, a Hall of Fame offensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams, are the only father/son duo to win the award.

In an interview, Matthew Slater said Providence “is special for us because that is where Shahrzad and I met. Our children were born there, we attended church there, and we have been plugged in there in a number of ways over a decade. We love the people there.”

He said the Patriots won’t have training camp on Saturday, so he should be able to attend the “Community Jamboree.”

“The idea for us is to support the community, support people, and most importantly support families,” he said. “We looked at the past 16 months or so, and we see how desperate we are for community. Community was taken away from us. So we want to bring people out to connect them while learning about the resources available to people.”

Dr. Slater said they wanted to highlight the community groups that have been doing important work during the pandemic.

“Being a physician myself and Matthew being an athlete, we care about health and wellness,” she said. “Health includes the physical, mental, emotional, economic, educational, environmental, spiritual, and social aspects of one’s life. We wanted to create a space that would address all of the diverse determinants of health in a fun and community-centered atmosphere.”

Medical professionals will offer blood pressure and glucose checks. Also, people can get either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on site, along with one-on-one COVID-19 education.

Dr. Slater noted COVID-19 infection rates have been on the rise again in Rhode Island. But, she said, “We can do something about it, hopefully, by providing information for people to consider as they make choices to keep themselves safe.”

Many people still have concerns and reservations about COVID-19 vaccinations, she said. “We want to honor that, learn more about their concerns, and give them information to empower them,” she said.

On another topic, Matthew Slater said it will be strange to play against former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady when he returns to Gillette Stadium in Week 4 of the NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He said hopes the fans welcome Brady.

“It should be exciting,” he said. “Tom is a good friend. I appreciated the time I had with him. I’m always pulling for him.”

Well, he clarified: “I will be pulling for the Patriots on Week 4.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.