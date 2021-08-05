PSA: ‘Hamilton’ tickets at PPAC go on sale today

ICYMI : Rhode Island was up to 155,287 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 262 new cases. The daily test-positive rate was 3.8 percent. The state announced three new deaths, bringing the total to 2,743. There were 38 people in the hospital, and 660,846 residents were fully vaccinated.

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

This article originally appeared in the Rhode Map newsletter.

LEADING OFF

You’ll be back, time will tell.

Consider this a public service announcement: Tickets for the return of “Hamilton” at the Providence Performing Arts Center go on sale at 10 a.m. today. There will be 16 performances beginning Nov. 30 and ending Dec. 12.

In a city still struggling to get through the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular show is likely to provide a much-needed financial boost, both at the box office and to local restaurants.

When “Hamilton” came to Providence in 2019, PPAC estimates that nearly 73,000 patrons saw one of the 24 performances (although it’s possible I count five times). The theater said it was the largest audience to see a Broadway show in PPAC’s history.

Advantage Marketing Information projected that there was $3.5 million in direct consumer spending and $7.6 million in direct economic impact for the city during the three-week run in 2019.

For those of us planning to refresh our computer browsers every minute until 10 a.m., you should know that there is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household. Ticket prices will range from $69 to $159, with a select number of $349 premium seats available, for all performances.

PPAC will also sell 40 $10 tickets for each performance in a lottery leading up to the show.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

🎤 Podcast: Don’t miss the latest edition of Rhode Island Report, where Ed Fitzpatrick interviews state Representative Karen Alzate. Read more. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and Google Podcasts.

⚓ Some Rhode Island correctional officers are working 32-hour shifts, during which they aren’t supposed to sleep. That’s sending overtime costs soaring and raising questions about the health and safety of the workers. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee said for the first time Wednesday that he would like Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green to remain in her current position after her deal expires next April. Read more.

⚓ Providence City Council leaders are calling an emergency meeting to discuss crime in the city after a group of ATV and dirt bike riders reportedly dragged a woman out of her car and beat her when she stopped at a traffic light. Read more.

⚓ How the African Alliance of Rhode Island is bringing pop-up markets to underserved communities. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Economy: The benefits of not being tied to an office are universal — no commute, the freedom to work from the beach or your parents’ basement — but for people just starting their careers, working remotely can be trickier than for longtime employees. Read more.

⚓ Politics: My colleague James Pindell writes that progressives scored a rare win when President Joe Biden’s administration extended the eviction ban. Read more.

⚓ Education: Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius’ license to run a school system in Massachusetts has expired because she never took the state’s certification exams, a turn of events that puts her in violation of her contract. Read more.

⚓ Sports: How Dennis Eckersley has become our indispensable voice of our baseball summer. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Governor McKee will continue his Rhode Island 2030 community discussion on Facebook Live at 5:30 p.m.

⚓ McKee and Providence officials will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Bucklin Park at 4 p.m.

⚓ The Central Falls School District Board of Trustees will discuss a face mask policy at its 5:30 p.m. meeting.

