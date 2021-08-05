Rookie cop rescues a turtle; scooter gangs cause chaos in the streets

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On July 26 the Franklin Police Department tweeted a photo of Officer Victoria McVicar holding a turtle that needed help crossing Lincoln Street. “First save in the books!” police said in the tweet. “Welcome Officer McVicar to FPD. Officer McVicar is a recent graduate of the Randolph Police Academy and TODAY she begins her 12 week field training.” It may have been her first rescue, but it won’t be her last.

Advertisement

BOLD THEFTS

Police in Newton are investigating two reports of unusually brazen theft. The first happened on May 11, when a man entered the headquarters of the Newton Fire Department, made himself a meal, and then allegedly left with a laptop. The second incident was on July 1, when two unidentified female suspects went into the break room of Newton-Wellesley Hospital, allegedly stole credit cards that belonged to two hospital employees, and then proceeded to use them at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Dedham and Wegmans in Westwood. Photos of the suspects in each case are posted on the website MassMostWanted.org.

A VALUED EMPLOYEE

At 11:31 p.m. July 26, Bridgewater police received a call from an employer who asked for an officer to conduct a health and welfare check on an employee who didn’t show up for work and it was “unlike them” to do that. Police later tweeted that the person turned out to be fine, and had a good reason not to be at work that day: The person had retired from that job over a month ago.

Advertisement

THE CAR YOU DON’T WANT TO HIT

On July 17 at 2:25 a.m., an officer in Bridgewater reported that another vehicle crashed into his cruiser while he was parked in Central Square. The man who crashed the vehicle into the police cruiser was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, operating to endanger, possessing a false RMV document, and a marked lanes violation.

SCOOTERS CAUSING CHAOS

Groups of people riding unregistered motorized bikes and scooters have been causing trouble on the streets of the North Shore lately. Salem Police Chief Lucas J. Miller said the problem has become particularly vexing because police do not chase them down if they refuse to stop, and the riders know this. “This policy is not lost on the operators of these vehicles who seem to delight in taking advantage of our unwillingness to pursue,” Miller wrote in a Facebook post on July 23. “Last night marked the greatest amount of illegal scooter activity that we have seen so far in Salem. There were several groups that were active, but one well-organized group moved between Lynn, Salem, Peabody, and Beverly and was so brazen as to stop and taunt the police whenever we encountered them. We were able to arrest one rider that we identified and seize his bike. Another rider had an accident on his own from which he will recover, but certainly illustrates how dangerous the practice is — to both the rider and members of the public.” Miller said police will continue to respond to all reports of reckless driving and “pursue other avenues of enforcement against operators who flee.” Salem police are urging people to report illegal scooter activity to police by calling 978-744-1212. Anyone with information about organized groups of illegal riders should contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 978-745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.