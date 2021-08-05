Some public health officials want R.I. to enforce masks indoors

In Rhode Island, Governor Dan McKee hasn’t budged on the issue — citing low hospitalization and death rates, despite increasing COVID-19 case rates and the highly contagious Delta variant .

PROVIDENCE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced it was reversing course on mask-wearing guidance, now suggesting that parts of the country with “substantial and high” transmission should require people to wear masks in indoor, public spaces — regardless of vaccination status.

In fact, Rhode Island currently has “high” transmission statewide, with more than 126 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days. And the state’s test positive rate has also increased from 1.8 percent last week to 3 percent this week, according to data from the state health department.

Advertisement

“This shouldn’t be a controversial issue,” said Dr. Pablo Rodriguez, a physician and member of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine subcommittee, to a Globe reporter Thursday afternoon. He was attending an outdoor vaccine pop-up clinic in the Elmwood neighborhood of Providence, which was one of the hardest-hit areas of the city throughout the pandemic. Nearly 100 people were vaccinated within the first hour of the clinic.

Governor Dan McKee speaks during a press conference at the vaccination site at Bucklin Park in Providence on Thursday afternoon. The Rhode Island Department of Health partnered with Providence 02907 Health Equity Zone (HEZ) and other community partners to host vaccination clinics as part of Providence's Vaccination Day of Action. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Rodriquez, who has been a prominent voice in the Latinx community during the pandemic, said he has advised the governor and his team to start mandating masks indoors again.

“I think we should be wearing masks indoors. We have high transmission, and growing transmission. I have recommended that to the governor and to the subcommittee. I’m hoping it gets implemented,” he said.

Rodriguez said he wished the CDC never issued guidance that said people could take their masks off inside if they were fully vaccinated, but said that was at a time when the Delta variant had not yet mutated and breakthrough cases weren’t as prevalent.

Dr. Megan Ranney, emergency physician at Brown Emergency Medicine and associate dean at the School of Public Health at Brown University, agrees.

Advertisement

She told the Globe that the state’s health care systems are struggling with their regular, “summertime volume” of patients as it is, and a surge of COVID-19 related hospitalizations would put them “in a really difficult situation.”

“A mask is a very small thing to do,” said Ranney. “In an ideal world, the state government leads in protecting our citizens and residents. While we are experiencing this surge in Delta variant, indoor public mask mandates make sense. Not as a forever measure, but until we can get a higher proportion of our state vaccinated.”

Ranney said in some areas of the state, more than 70 percent of a town’s population could be vaccinated, but in other municipalities, such as parts of Providence or Woonsocket, only 40 percent of the area’s population is fully vaccinated.

She added, “I would hope that as our cases continue to rise, I’d hope the governor reconsiders his stance.”

On Thursday, McKee told the Globe the state is watching the hospitalization and death rates due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Over the last week, there have been 34 new hospital admissions related to the coronavirus compared to last week’s 22 and the prior week’s 17.

“The hospitalizations and death rate, we think, are going to be very static. But the case rate is going to rise, primarily in people who are unvaccinated,” said McKee outside of a pop-up clinic Thursday.

Advertisement

When asked if employees in health care facilities will soon be mandated by the state to be fully vaccinated, McKee said, “I think everything is on the table in that area.”

But a new announcement on masks could come next week. The governor and health department plan on addressing the state regarding the pandemic on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday, we’ll see where we are,” said the governor.

These are the counties in Rhode Island that qualify as “substantial” or “high transmission areas.

High transmission:

Newport County

Substantial transmission:

Bristol County

Kent County

Providence County

Washington County

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz. Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.