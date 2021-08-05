Tax collection growth brisk to start fiscal 2022

The state Department of Revenue’s tax collection train kept a-rolling in July, kicking off fiscal year 2022 by bringing in more than $2.25 billion and beating last July’s collections by more than 5 percent.

About 24 hours before announcing July receipts, DOR reported that final tax collections for fiscal year 2021 totaled $34.137 billion — more than $5 billion and 17 percent above the state’s benchmark and $4.5 billion or 15 percent more than the amount collected in fiscal year 2020.

The $2.252 billion hauled in during July was $110 million or 5.1 percent more than what the state took in last July, DOR announced Wednesday. The monthly benchmarks that show the progression of tax collections throughout the fiscal year are still in development and will be included in future monthly revenue reports, DOR said.