Today is National Oyster Day. Find out where to find your favorite Rhode Island oysters

Aw shucks, it’s National Oyster Day, and Rhode Island restaurants are offering more than 40 varieties of the plump crustaceans for seafood lovers named for their bed of origin.
If you enjoy the island life, slurp down some Block Island Beauties, Dutch, Hope, Cedar or Fox Island oysters. Love a good lighthouse? Try some Watch Hill or Beavertail clams. And if you need something that sounds more exotic, there are moonstones, pearly whites, or Potter moons.
But you could always go with a Gansett.
Happy #NationalOysterDay 🦪! There's no better way to celebrate than to highlight DEM's Division of Marine Fisheries' (DMF) partnership with @USDA_NRCS + local growers to support Rhode Island's oyster populations - helping both RI's ⚓ oyster growers and our environment. https://t.co/35Af7GywLw— Rhode Island Dept of Environmental Management (@RhodeIslandDEM) August 5, 2021
Oysters need calcium carbonate to form strong shells. Because acid dissolves carbonate, increased ocean acidification levels mean oysters are developing thinner shells, leading to slower growth and higher death rates. https://t.co/mF2AOMiYdk #NationalOysterDay pic.twitter.com/wnWoI13TAv— NOAA NCEI Ocean Geo (@NOAANCEIocngeo) August 5, 2021
The Rhode Island Oyster Trail makes them all easy to find with its oyster variety index, which includes local restaurants and farms. You can eat them “guilt-free,” according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, which says they are rich in vitamins A, C, D, and B12.
Here are just a few:
Providence Oyster Bar and Federal Taphouse Kitchen
283 Atwells Ave., Providence, R.I. 02903
The Atwell Avenue oyster bar is hosting shuck-for-a-buck from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for happy hour.
TwoTen Oyster Bar & Grill
210 Salt Pond Road, South Kingstown, R.I. 02879
The South Kingstown oyster bar has fresh, hand-shucked locally grown oysters for a “buck-a-shuck” all day.
Matunuck Oyster Bar
629 Succotash Road, South Kingstown, R.I. 02879
In addition to oysters, this seafood restaurant offers oyster farm tours with an “introductory discussion about aquaculture and fisheries on a global and local scale,” according to the Mantunuck Oyster Bar website. Tours start at $25.
Christopher’s Kitchen + Bar
2 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. 02895
Patrons will be treated to $1 oysters all night, fresh and local.
Giusto Newport
4 Commercial Wharf, Newport, R.I. 02840
This Newport restaurant features Ninigret Nectars, harvested from Ninigret Pond in Charlestown, R.I.
