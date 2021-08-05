Today is National Oyster Day. Find out where to find your favorite Rhode Island oysters

Aw shucks, it’s National Oyster Day, and Rhode Island restaurants are offering more than 40 varieties of the plump crustaceans for seafood lovers named for their bed of origin.

If you enjoy the island life, slurp down some Block Island Beauties, Dutch, Hope, Cedar or Fox Island oysters. Love a good lighthouse? Try some Watch Hill or Beavertail clams. And if you need something that sounds more exotic, there are moonstones, pearly whites, or Potter moons.

But you could always go with a Gansett.