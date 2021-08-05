fb-pixel Skip to main content

Today is National Oyster Day. Find out where to find your favorite Rhode Island oysters

By Carlos R. Muñoz Globe Staff,Updated August 5, 2021, 25 minutes ago
Mike Alfieri, Edwin Beale, Mike Greene and Rod Rietze enjoy oysters while sitting on the patio at Row 34 in Burlington, Mass.
Mike Alfieri, Edwin Beale, Mike Greene and Rod Rietze enjoy oysters while sitting on the patio at Row 34 in Burlington, Mass.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Aw shucks, it’s National Oyster Day, and Rhode Island restaurants are offering more than 40 varieties of the plump crustaceans for seafood lovers named for their bed of origin.

If you enjoy the island life, slurp down some Block Island Beauties, Dutch, Hope, Cedar or Fox Island oysters. Love a good lighthouse? Try some Watch Hill or Beavertail clams. And if you need something that sounds more exotic, there are moonstones, pearly whites, or Potter moons.

But you could always go with a Gansett.

The Rhode Island Oyster Trail makes them all easy to find with its oyster variety index, which includes local restaurants and farms. You can eat them “guilt-free,” according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, which says they are rich in vitamins A, C, D, and B12.

Advertisement

Here are just a few:

Providence Oyster Bar and Federal Taphouse Kitchen

283 Atwells Ave., Providence, R.I. 02903

The Atwell Avenue oyster bar is hosting shuck-for-a-buck from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for happy hour.

TwoTen Oyster Bar & Grill

210 Salt Pond Road, South Kingstown, R.I. 02879

The South Kingstown oyster bar has fresh, hand-shucked locally grown oysters for a “buck-a-shuck” all day.

Matunuck Oyster Bar

629 Succotash Road, South Kingstown, R.I. 02879

In addition to oysters, this seafood restaurant offers oyster farm tours with an “introductory discussion about aquaculture and fisheries on a global and local scale,” according to the Mantunuck Oyster Bar website. Tours start at $25.

Christopher’s Kitchen + Bar

2 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. 02895

Patrons will be treated to $1 oysters all night, fresh and local.

Giusto Newport

4 Commercial Wharf, Newport, R.I. 02840

This Newport restaurant features Ninigret Nectars, harvested from Ninigret Pond in Charlestown, R.I.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.

Boston Globe video