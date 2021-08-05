‘We’ve gone past bad to rotten.’ A dead whale washed ashore in Plymouth, and moving it is complicated

Still, none of it quite prepared her for the noxious odor that has overtaken a private, picturesque beach along this town’s tony coastline.

An emergency management specialist for FEMA, she’s toured tornado-wrecked Alabama, sifted through hurricane aftermath in New York, and managed all sorts of soiled, rank, and rotting debris left behind by major floods.

“You live by the ocean, and you kind of take the good and the bad,” said Bradley, who lives in Ocean Aire Estates, just up a short hill from the beach. “But I think we’ve gone past bad to rotten.”

The source of her anguish: an 8,000-pound minke whale carcass that has been baking under a blazing summer sun for the past two and a half weeks.

Since washing ashore on July 18, the roughly 20-foot whale has turned this little slice of South Shore paradise into a malodorous enclave. The arrival has left residents covering their noses, grumbling over the carcass’s extended presence, and grappling with a curious quandary: What to do, exactly, with a dead whale?

The carcass of a beached whale in Plymouth. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Those living in the vicinity of the beach have tried everything to counteract the stink. They’ve sealed their windows shut. They’ve burned scented candles. After a once-in-a-century pandemic relegated the world indoors for more than a year, some are returning right back to their homes even as the New England summer hits its peak, the smell of this heaping mound of death too pungent to tolerate.

“It’s stinking,” said Ramesh Kamath as he swept his driveway Wednesday, sneaking in a chore while the sun hid behind the clouds and the smell wasn’t overwhelming.

The biggest complication is the carcass’s resting place.

If the carcass had landed on a public beach, the responsibility — and cost — of removing it would have been the town’s. But because the beach is private, the carcass’s removal has fallen instead to the local homeowner’s association, a group of volunteers typically accustomed to tackling potholes, landscaping issues, and, if things get particularly wild, maybe a damaged street sign.

Now, Mike Kelly, the affable president of the homeowner’s association’s board of directors, is getting an unwelcome crash course in the complexities of large-scale marine life removal.

“It’s our problem now,” he said.

Kelly initially believed it would be a quick fix – a couple phone calls, and that would be that. Surely, this had happened before.

And indeed, the arrival of decomposing marine life on popular beaches is a relatively common occurrence, and through the years, washed-up whale carcasses have been handled in a variety of ways. They’ve been buried, burned, blown up, dragged back out to sea, hacked into pieces, and simply left to rot, the hope being that nature would eventually run its course.

From the start, however, things have not gone as planned.

An initial idea to simply bury the whale was quickly nixed by the town’s conservation commission, Kelly said. Meanwhile, the overwhelming smell – and understandable frustrations of nearby residents — has ruled out the possibility of leaving it on the beach.

Over the past two weeks, Kelly, whose day job is in property management for a manufacturing company, has spent hours on the phone in search of someone with the equipment – and willingness – to pull the carcass from the rocky beach and up a steep, worn ramp, as well as someone with the ability to transport it to a landfill.

“No one is really anxious to do this kind of work,” Kelly explained during a recent interview.

It’s not just those in the immediate vicinity that are getting a nose full.

The steadily decomposing carcass – swarmed by flies and maggots and subject to a near daily beating by a summer sun – has grown increasingly vile since its arrival.

Joe Casieri, who lives a mile away from the whale, remembers smelling something foul wafting in through his open window recently.

“I was like, ‘What the hell is it?’” he said.

When someone told him later about the decomposing whale carcass located down the beach, it suddenly made sense.

The good news is that aromatic alleviation might soon be on the way.

In recent days, Kelly confirmed that a landfill in Bourne, 20 miles south, would take the carcass. And by the end of this week, he was confident he’d have lined up a business that would be willing to pull the carcass from the beach, and another that would transport it to the landfill – a pair of tasks he hoped would mark the end of his carcass-removal career.

“I’m really hoping I’m learning things,” he said, “that I’ll never need to use again.”

In the meantime, homebound residents have turned their backyard novelty into a parlor game.

On Wednesday, Bradley and her husband stood at their front door, the furniture on their patio overlooking the ocean having been rendered useless in recent weeks. Instead, they’ve entertained themselves by watching unsuspecting visitors head down the ramp toward the beach before quickly turning around, repelled by the odor at the ramp’s edge.

The couple watched as a bearded man in headphones made his way down the ramp toward the beach, where the carcass sat just out of view, and wondered aloud how long he’d last.

Thirty seconds passed. Maybe more.

Suddenly, the man came ambling back up the steep incline.

“There he is!” Joe said. “He only lasted a minute.”

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com.