Woman’s car window shot out on Mass Pike

A woman was driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston on Thursday when a window in her car was shot out, and authorities have taken a suspect into custody, State Police said.
The incident was reported about 6:20 p.m. when the woman pulled up to a trooper parked alongside the turnpike and said she had been shot at, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman. He said the suspected shooter had fled westbound on the turnpike. The woman was not injured, he said.
State Police issued a description of the vehicle to surrounding police departments, and at 6:50 p.m. Westborough police located “a person connected to the suspect vehicle” in the area of Harry’s Restaurant and took him into custody. Police have not released his identity.
“The male allegedly connected to the suspect vehicle in the shooting is not under arrest at this time but is being detained as the investigation continues at this hour,” Procopio said.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
