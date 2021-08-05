Woman’s car window shot out on Mass Pike

A woman was driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston on Thursday when a window in her car was shot out, and authorities have taken a suspect into custody, State Police said.

The incident was reported about 6:20 p.m. when the woman pulled up to a trooper parked alongside the turnpike and said she had been shot at, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman. He said the suspected shooter had fled westbound on the turnpike. The woman was not injured, he said.

State Police issued a description of the vehicle to surrounding police departments, and at 6:50 p.m. Westborough police located “a person connected to the suspect vehicle” in the area of Harry’s Restaurant and took him into custody. Police have not released his identity.