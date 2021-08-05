Wrong-way crash kills two in Phillipston

Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision on Route 2 in Phillipston Tuesday night after one drove on the wrong side of the highway, State Police said in a statement.

Alysha Rentas, 24, of Athol, and Michael Barrett, 26, of Westford, were both pronounced dead at the scene west of Exit 79, State Police said Wednesday.

Police say Rentas was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic westward in the highway’s eastbound lanes when the subcompact car struck a 2018 Ford Escape driven by Barrett. The collision sent Barrett’s sport utility vehicle over a guardrail and down a 20- to 30-foot embankment, where it struck a truck and became engulfed in flames, according to police.