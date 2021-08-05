Wrong-way crash kills two in Phillipston

Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision on Route 2 in Phillipston Tuesday night after one drove on the wrong side of the highway, State Police said in a statement.
Alysha Rentas, 24, of Athol, and Michael Barrett, 26, of Westford, were both pronounced dead at the scene west of Exit 79, State Police said Wednesday.
Police say Rentas was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic westward in the highway’s eastbound lanes when the subcompact car struck a 2018 Ford Escape driven by Barrett. The collision sent Barrett’s sport utility vehicle over a guardrail and down a 20- to 30-foot embankment, where it struck a truck and became engulfed in flames, according to police.
Officers were alerted to the crash at 11:02 p.m. as they responded to earlier calls reporting a wrong-way driver on the highway.
The crash occurred in an area where the divided highway turns into a two-way road with one lane heading in each direction, State Police said.
The highway was closed after the crash and reopened at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. An investigation by State Police is ongoing.
