CDC eviction moratorium applies to five Vermont counties experiencing ‘high levels of coronavirus spread’

It’s intended to keep people out of homeless shelters where the more transmissible delta variant could spread even further.

The order that was issued Tuesday applies to areas of the country experiencing high levels of coronavirus spread.

The extended eviction moratorium mandated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention affects five Vermont counties.

The five Vermont counties that currently meet the threshold are Bennington, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle and Orleans.

To qualify, a tenant facing eviction for nonpayment of rent must fill out a form and present it to their landlord or the owner of the property.

The new order makes clear that someone protected by the original CDC order would still be protected. It also says that anyone in court for nonpayment of rent but whose case has not yet been completed would be protected by the order.

Advertisement

WCAX-TV reports Vermont advocates say there is plenty of money available to help people with their rent and there is help to walk renters through the application process.

“Even with the complexity of the program, people are still able to navigate it and that’s due in no small part to our community partners,” said Tyler Maas of the Vermont State Housing Authority.