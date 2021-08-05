Majority of parents say COVID child care duties have hurt their careers

More than six out of ten US adults with children under the age of 18 (62%) believe their child care and virtual schooling duties during the COVID-19 pandemic have negatively affected their ability to get ahead in their job or career, according to results from the latest American Staffing Association Workforce Monitor survey conducted by The Harris Poll. Those surveyed included 2,066 U.S. adults, including 1,070 parents and 605 parents of children under 18.

People of color are more likely to say child care duties have been a career obstacle during COVID-19. Seven in 10 Black/African American parents (70%) and 62% of Hispanic/Latino parents believe their opportunities for career advancement were negatively affected by their child care and virtual schooling duties during COVID-19, compared with 51% of White/Caucasian parents.