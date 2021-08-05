Senate Democrats eye new vote on voting rights before summer break as party faces pressure to act

Meanwhile, Texas Republicans will redouble their efforts to pass new voting restrictions by convening a second special House session this weekend, hardening a stalemate with Democratic state legislators whose exodus to Washington had left the bill in limbo while they push for federal voting rights legislation.

Democrats’ quest for legislation that would override restrictive state voting laws, including those passed by Republican legislatures in recent months, has been eclipsed on Capitol Hill in recent weeks by the push for a bipartisan infrastructure deal and the debate over the remainder of President Biden’s vast economic agenda.

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are scrambling to map out their next moves on voting rights as the clock ticks toward a key deadline this month, with majority leader Chuck Schumer eyeing a potential second vote on election legislation in the coming days.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the new legislative session will begin Saturday, a move that will force Democrats to decide whether to stay out of Texas for another 30 days or return and face the threat of arrest for breaking quorum. Abbott named election policy as one of several items on the agenda.

Texas Democrats have now prevented passage of new voting restrictions twice by depriving the House of the minimum number of members whose presence is necessary to do business, first during the House’s regular session in May and again in the first special session that began last month and ends on Friday.

‘’I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve,’’ Abbott said in a statement. ‘’Passing these Special Session agenda items will chart a course towards a stronger and brighter future for the Lone Star State.’’

Prospects for immediate action on voting rights are uncertain in the US Senate as the chamber faces pressure to pass major elements of Biden’s economic agenda before its August recess.

But key senators have continued to work behind the scenes after Republicans blocked Democrats’ marquee elections-and-ethics bill, the For the People Act, in late June in hopes of writing a narrower bill that could consolidate Democratic support and apply new pressure on Republicans to compromise.

That effort has yet to produce a final product, but multiple Democrats who spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly describe the talks, said they expect an agreement within days. That, they said, could tee up a new vote in the Senate before the summer recess likely begins next week.

The talks continued Wednesday in an evening meeting that involved Schumer and several other senators. Two Democrats familiar with the negotiations said Schumer has signaled that additional votes on voting rights are likely before the Senate breaks for the summer.

Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman declined to comment on the talks but pointed to a July 22 interview where Schumer told radio host Joe Madison that he would ‘’bring up voting rights and democracy for future votes on the floor, and we’re going to keep at it until we get it done.’’

The Senate is expected to pass the infrastructure bill as soon as this weekend, then immediately turn to budget legislation that would tee up Biden’s multitrillion economic package. Voting rights legislation could be added to the agenda after that, though debate is likely to be minimal before senators vote and leave until September.

‘’We’re continuing to make progress,’’ said Senator Raphael Warnock, Democrat of Georgia, who is among the Democrats negotiating the package and declined to comment on the details of the talks. ‘’We are all working together to get voting rights done.’’

Bearing down on the Democrats are the preparations for the 2022 midterm elections — including the drawing of new House district lines based on the results of the 2020 Census. That has sparked warnings from advocates of stronger federal voting rights laws, who say Congress needs to act this month to guarantee that any new protections can be implemented for 2022.

Democrats, for instance, are determined to curb partisan state redistricting, which could allow Republicans to net enough seats to reclaim the House majority, but several key states are readying to draw lines at a breakneck pace once the Census Bureau issues detailed population data on Aug. 16.

Despite the lack of final agreement, Democrats and allied advocacy groups are eager to show progress and return Capitol Hill’s attention to voting rights.

Toward that end, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, introduced legislation Thursday that would federally ban attempts to threaten or intimidate election officials and to strengthen security requirements for ballots and other election records.

The bill would appear to outlaw some of the actions that former president Donald Trump took in the wake of the 2020 presidential elections, including his personal calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and an investigator in Raffensperger’s office in which Trump told the officials to find fraud that could swing the state’s electoral votes. The ballot security requirements, meanwhile, could make it more difficult to conduct partisan audits, such as the effort now underway in Arizona.

Klobuchar, who is as chairwoman of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, said in a statement that the new bill is aimed at a ‘’barrage of threats and abusive behaviors by those seeking to overturn election results.’’

‘’We need to respond to these threats head on to protect those who are on the front lines defending our democracy,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, a well-financed liberal advocacy group — End Citizens United — is launching a million-dollar advertising campaign calling on Democrats to pass voting rights legislation immediately — and to revise the Senate’s filibuster rule to do it.

The filibuster allows a minority of 41 senators to block the advancement of most legislation, and Republicans were able to use the rule to scuttle the For the People Act in June. While Senate Democrats have taken advantage of the rule to block GOP priorities during their time in the minority, some are now pushing for its elimination or revision to allow voting rights protections to advance with a simple-majority vote.

But key Democrats, including Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have defended the filibuster, and Biden has shown little desire to press for a rules change.