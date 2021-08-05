The surge in COVID-19 cases is driving an uptick in vaccination rates

“Tennessee has seen a 90 percent increase in first shots over the past two weeks, Oklahoma an 82 percent increase, and Georgia a 66 percent increase in first shots over the past two weeks,” Zients said. “Clearly Americans are seeing the impact of being unvaccinated and unprotected, and they’re responding by doing their part, rolling up their sleeves, and getting vaccinated.”

The average number of people who are newly vaccinated has more than doubled over the past three weeks in states with the highest case rates, Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said during the briefing, and vaccination rates in states that were stalling have picked up.

People in states with the highest COVID-19 case rates are increasingly getting vaccinated, officials said at a White House COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, offering a glimpse of good news as the highly transmissible Delta variant drives a surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the country.

In the past day, the US recorded 864,000 vaccinations, the highest in a single day since July 3, and 585,000 first doses, the highest since July 1, Zients said.

Advertisement

The daily average number of newly vaccinated Americans has increased for the fourth week in a row.

Still, the uptick comes amid troubling trends in states with lower vaccination rates: Over the past seven days, Florida and Texas have accounted for about one-third of new coronavirus cases and more than one-third of new hospitalizations, Zients said. Also in the past week, Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi, which are among the states with the lowest vaccination rates, accounted for about half of new cases and hospitalizations, despite making up less than a quarter of the country’s population, he said.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the agency on Wednesday reported more than 103,000 new COVID-19 cases, and the country’s seven-day average is more than 89,400 cases per day, a 43 percent increase from the previous week.

Advertisement

The seven-day average of hospitalizations stood at more than 7,300 per day, an increase of 41 percent over the previous week, and the seven-day average of daily deaths is 381, representing about a 39 percent increase from last week.

Eighty-three percent of counties in the United States are experiencing moderate or high COVID-19 transmission, Walensky said, as the Delta variant continues to circulate. In Massachusetts, 12 of the state’s 14 counties are experiencing substantial or high transmission of the virus, according to the CDC.

“Across the board we are seeing increases in cases and hospitalizations in all age groups,” Walensky said. “Those at highest risk remain people who have not yet been vaccinated. Now is the time to get vaccinated.”

According to CDC data, 49.9 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said it’s possible to “turn the Delta surge around” through mitigation strategies like masking, social distancing, avoiding crowded places where the virus can spread more easily — and through vaccination.

“The ultimate endgame of all this is vaccination,” Fauci said. “If we continue to vaccinate and we get that 93 million people who are eligible for vaccinations who have not been vaccinated, if we do that in the immediate, intermediate, and long term, and do the mitigation right now, we will turn the Delta surge around.”

Advertisement

In response to a question from a reporter about whether the virus could mutate into a strain that may be able to evade the vaccine, Fauci said the way to prevent a new strain of the virus is to increase vaccination rates.

“The easiest way to prevent the scenario that you’re proposing could happen would be to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can to not allow the virus to continue to circulate in the community, giving it ample time to mutate,” Fauci said.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.