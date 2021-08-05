US health-care system ranks last among 11 high-income countries, researchers say

Researchers compared the health-care systems of 11 high-income countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

‘’We’ve set up a system where we spend quite a bit of money on health care but we have significant financial barriers, which tend to dissuade people from getting care,’’ said Eric Schneider, the lead author behind the findings and senior vice president for policy and research at the Commonwealth Fund, which conducts independent research on health-care issues.

The United States has the worst health-care system overall among 11 high-income countries, even though it spends the highest proportion of its gross domestic product on health care, according to research by the Commonwealth Fund.

The research relied on 71 performance measures — with a focus on access, process, efficiency, equity, and outcomes — relying on surveys conducted in each country and administrative data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the World Health Organization. The measures analyzed fell under five themes: access to care, the care process, administrative efficiency, equity, and health-care outcomes.

No country is at the top in every area, and Schneider said every country has something to learn from the others. But Norway, the Netherlands, and Australia were the top-performing countries overall.

The high performers stand apart from the United States in providing universal coverage and removing cost barriers, investing in primary care systems to reduce inequities, minimizing administrative burdens, and investing in social services among children and working-age adults, the Commonwealth Fund found.

The latter is particularly important for easing the burdens on health systems created by older populations, according to Schneider. ‘’These sort of basic supports throughout younger age groups reduce, we think, the chronic disease burden that’s higher in the US,’’ he said.

The Netherlands, for example, has a well-organized system of locally placed primary care doctors and nurses who provide care on a 24/7 basis, Schneider said, which helps prevent minor problems from turning into major ones.

The United States was rated last overall, researchers found, ranking ‘’well below’' the average of the other countries overall and ‘’far below’' Switzerland and Canada, the last two countries ranked above it. In particular, the United States fell at the end of the pack on access to care, administrative efficiency, equity, and health-care outcomes.

J. Stephen Morrison, director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Center for Strategic & International Studies, noted that the higher-ranking countries are more homogenous and less populated than the United States, and they benefit from a stronger societal consensus around ‘’the place that health occupies in the social compact.’’

Morrison called the findings ‘’a pretty stark indictment of the United States.’’

The US has consistently ranked last in the seven comparative reports the Commonwealth Fund has published since 2004, especially on what Schneider described as the related areas of health access and outcomes.

However, on care process — which measures things like preventive care and engagement with patients — the US performed well in the latest iteration, coming in second place behind New Zealand. The US has high rates of mammography screening and flu vaccination, for example, and a greater percentage of adults talk with their doctors about topics such as nutrition, smoking, and alcohol abuse.

The data was collected before the pandemic or in its early months, so it does not reflect how the coronavirus has affected health systems. But it sheds light on the state of high-income countries’ health systems heading into the pandemic.

‘’One could predict, based on the inequities and the relatively weaker primary care, that we would be in a position to struggle in fighting the pandemic,’’ Schneider said of the United States.

The US has the highest coronavirus death rate of the surveyed countries, after the United Kingdom.

For those who can afford it, the US is known internationally for high-quality care. And its resources and capabilities in research and development of treatments made the US a key player in the development of coronavirus vaccines.

Coronavirus vaccines are widely available and free for all Americans. But otherwise, many Americans don’t see the benefits of the health system. During the second half of 2019, shortly before the coronavirus reached the United States, 35.7 million people of all ages — or 11 percent of the US population — lacked health insurance, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And many insured Americans don’t have adequate coverage, Schneider said.

Spending on health care as a share of GDP had grown in all of the countries Commonwealth surveyed, even before the pandemic. But the increase in the US has ‘’greatly exceeded’' those of other nations. The US spent 16.8 percent of its GDP on health care in 2019; the next highest country on the list was Switzerland, at 11.3 percent of GDP. The lowest was New Zealand, which spent roughly 9 percent of its GDP on health care in 2019.