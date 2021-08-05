‘We lost Greenville.’ Wildfire shuts down national park

The Dixie Fire, swollen by bone-dry vegetation and 40-mile-per-hour gusts, raged through the northern Sierra Nevada community of Greenville on Wednesday evening. A gas station, hotel, and bar were among many fixtures gutted in the town, which dates to California’s Gold Rush era and had some structures more than a century old.

GREENVILLE, Calif. — A 3-week-old wildfire engulfed a tiny Northern California mountain town, wiping out historic buildings and leaving much of the historic downtown and blocks of homes in ashes, while a new wind-whipped blaze also destroyed homes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames Thursday in the midst of dangerous weather.

The fire “burnt down our entire downtown. Our historical buildings, families homes, small businesses, and our children’s schools are completely lost,” Plumas County Supervisor Kevin Goss wrote on Facebook.

Officials could not immediately say how many buildings were razed, but photos and video from the scene indicate the destruction was widespread.

“We lost Greenville tonight,” US Representative Doug LaMalfa, who represents the area, said in an emotional Facebook video. “There’s just no words.”

As the fire’s north and eastern sides exploded Wednesday, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning online to the town’s approximately 800 residents: “You are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!”

The growing blaze that broke out July 21 is the state’s largest current wildfire and had blackened over 504 square miles, territory larger than the city of Los Angeles.

By Thursday, it had become the sixth-largest fire in state history, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. Four of the state’s other five largest wildfires were all in 2020.

Neighboring Lassen Volcanic National Park was closed to all visitors because of the fire.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. Dozens of homes had already burned before the flames made a new run Wednesday.

“We did everything we could,” fire spokesman Mitch Matlow said. “Sometimes it’s just not enough.”

About 100 miles to the south, officials said between 35 and 40 homes and other structures burned in the fast-moving River Fire that broke out Wednesday near Colfax, a town of about 2,000 residents. Within hours it ripped through nearly 4 square miles of dry brush and trees. There was no containment and about 6,000 people were under evacuation orders across Placer and Nevada counties, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Early in the week, some 5,000 firefighters had made progress on the Dixie Fire, saving some threatened homes, bulldozing pockets of unburned vegetation, and managing to surround a third of the perimeter.

More fire engines and bulldozers were being ordered to bolster the fight, Matlow said. On Wednesday, the fire grew by thousands of acres and an additional 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate, bringing nearly 26,500 people in several counties under evacuation orders, he said.

Red flag weather conditions of high heat, low humidity, and gusty afternoon and evening winds erupted Wednesday and were expected to be a continued threat.

Winds were expected to change direction multiple times Thursday, putting pressure on firefighters at sections of the fire that haven’t seen activity in several days, officials said.

The trees, grass, and brush were so dry that “if an ember lands, you’re virtually guaranteed to start a new fire,” Matlow said.

The Dixie Fire was running parallel to a canyon area that served as a chimney, making it so hot that it created enormous pyrocumulus columns of smoke. These clouds bring chaotic winds, making a fire “critically erratic” so it’s hard to predict the direction of growth, he added.